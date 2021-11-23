Israel signals Iranian drone bases, offers countermeasures to Arab allies – Times of India

Iranian military drone fired in the air during military exercise by the Arabian Sea in Iran’s Balochistan coastal region (AFP file photo)

JERUSALEM: Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, revealing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with remote-controlled aircraft and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on countermeasures.

Arab Gulf countries share Israel’s concerns over these drones, seeing the hand of Iran or its allies in aerial attacks on ships or energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. Tehran has often denied such allegations.

“Today, I reveal to you two central bases in the region of Chabahar and the island of Qeshm in southern Iran, from which operations in the maritime domain were launched, and where also today Shahed advanced attack drones are deployed, ”Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. during a televised security conference.

Separately, the Israel Air Force chief has offered to work with Arab partners – such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with whom Israel formalized ties last year – against the drone threat.

“He thinks this is a great opportunity to network and build a defense plan for all countries that have a common interest in protecting themselves,” Major-General Amikam Norkin said at the conference, hosted by Reichman University.

“We can help significantly (against drones), whether in terms of intelligence, detection or interception.”