Israel shoots Palestinian protesters in Gaza, 24 injured – Times of India
GAZA CITY: Israeli troops fired at Palestinian protesters on Saturday who threw firebombs and burned tires behind the Gaza Strip border fence, with Gaza’s health ministry reporting 24 injuries.
“Twenty-four civilians were injured, including 10 children,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Two of the injuries are critical, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head east of Gaza City.
The Israeli army told AFP that “hundreds of rioters and demonstrators” had gathered along the border fence.
“The troops are prepared in the area and use anti-riot dispersal means, and if necessary, .22 caliber cartridges, said the military.
The Hamas The Islamic movement that rules Gaza called for a demonstration on Saturday to mark the burning of Jerusalem 52 years ago Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.
“The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line, and any attack against it will meet with valiant resistance from our people,” the movement said in a statement.
The protest came exactly three months after Israel and Hamas reached a truce following their deadliest fighting in years.
For 11 days in May, Israel shelled Gaza with airstrikes in response to rockets fired from the enclave.
Hamas said it took action after Israeli security forces stormed Al-Aqsa.
Reconstruction in Gaza has stalled since the May 21 ceasefire, in part because of the crippling blockade that Israel has maintained on the enclave since Hamas took power in 2007.
Israel announced Thursday that it will allow funds from Qatar to reach impoverished Palestinians in Gaza. Other restrictions remain.
In 2018, Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to the Israeli blockade and the right of Palestinians to return to the land they fled after the founding of the Jewish state.
The weekly Hamas-backed protests, often violent, took place as Israel killed some 350 Palestinians in Gaza in more than a year.
