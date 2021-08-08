World
Israel sees high demand for 3rd vaccine injections – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says people are rushing to get a third vaccine as protection against the burgeoning delta variant of the coronavirus.
Bennett pointed to government statistics on Sunday showing that more than 4-20,000 Israelis over the age of 60 received a booster injection, more than a third of the total targeted population. Bennett said the number is expected to reach half a million people by the end of the day.
Prime Minister spoke after a weekly Cabinet Encounter. Israel sees an increasing number of people hospitalized with Covid-19, almost all of them infected with the highly contagious delta variant. The government has reinstated its mask mandate for domestic settings and is weighing more restrictions.
Israel became a world leader in vaccination against the virus in its first public campaign. About 5.4 million of the country’s 9.3 million people have received two doses of the vaccine.
the World Health Organization in recent days, has called for a moratorium on the administration of boosters to help preserve supplies so people in poorer countries can receive their first doses.
