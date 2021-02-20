Israel secretly agrees to fund vaccines for Syria as part of prisoner swap

JERUSALEM – When a young Israeli woman was released from detention in Syria this week after being arrested for illegally crossing Syria, the official story was that she had been the a simple prisoner exchange. In return for her freedom, the Israeli government said, she had been exchanged for two Syrian shepherds captured by the Israelis.

But if this agreement between two enemy states, which have never shared diplomatic relations, seemed too quick and easy, it was. In secret, Israel had indeed also accepted a much more contentious ransom: the funding of an undisclosed number of coronavirus vaccines for Syria, according to an official familiar with the contents of the negotiations.

As part of the deal, Israel will pay Russia, which mediated it, to send Russia-made Sputnik V vaccines to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, the official said. Israel has have received at least one vaccine injection to nearly half of its population of 9.2 million, while Syria – now entering its 11th year of civil war – has yet to begin its vaccine rollout.

The Israeli government declined to comment on the vaccine aspect of the deal, while a Syrian state-controlled news outlet, the Syrian Arab News Agency, denied that the vaccines were part of the deal. Asked about vaccines in a televised interview on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dodged the question, saying only that no Israeli vaccine was being sent to Syria.