Israel secretly agrees to fund vaccines for Syria as part of prisoner swap
JERUSALEM – When a young Israeli woman was released from detention in Syria this week after being arrested for illegally crossing Syria, the official story was that she had been the a simple prisoner exchange. In return for her freedom, the Israeli government said, she had been exchanged for two Syrian shepherds captured by the Israelis.
But if this agreement between two enemy states, which have never shared diplomatic relations, seemed too quick and easy, it was. In secret, Israel had indeed also accepted a much more contentious ransom: the funding of an undisclosed number of coronavirus vaccines for Syria, according to an official familiar with the contents of the negotiations.
As part of the deal, Israel will pay Russia, which mediated it, to send Russia-made Sputnik V vaccines to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, the official said. Israel has have received at least one vaccine injection to nearly half of its population of 9.2 million, while Syria – now entering its 11th year of civil war – has yet to begin its vaccine rollout.
The Israeli government declined to comment on the vaccine aspect of the deal, while a Syrian state-controlled news outlet, the Syrian Arab News Agency, denied that the vaccines were part of the deal. Asked about vaccines in a televised interview on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dodged the question, saying only that no Israeli vaccine was being sent to Syria.
“We brought the woman, I’m happy,” Netanyahu said. He expressed his thanks to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and said: “I will not add anything more”.
The agreement marks a rare moment of difficult cooperation between two states that have fought multiple wars and still challenge the sovereignty of an expanse of land, the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967.
It also highlights how vaccines are increasingly a characteristic of international diplomacy. And this reflects a vast and growing disparity between rich states, like Israel, which have made tremendous strides with coronavirus vaccines and may soon return to some sort of normalcy – and poor ones, like Syria, who haven’t.
Among Palestinians, reports of the Israel-Syria deal have heightened frustration over the low number of vaccines provided by Israel to Palestinians living in the occupied territories. Israel provided only a few thousand vaccines to the estimated 2.8 million Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, and last week the Israeli government briefly delayed delivery of a first batch of vaccines to Gaza, where nearly two million people.
Israel maintains that the Oslo Accords relieved it of its responsibility to provide health care to Palestinians. But rights activists and Palestinians cite the fourth Geneva convention, which requires an occupying power to coordinate with local authorities to maintain public health in an occupied territory.
Israeli officials have mentionned they must vaccinate their own population before turning to the Palestinians. But the deal with Syria sends a different message, said Khaled elgindy, researcher and former adviser to the Palestinian leadership.
“Israel is ready to provide vaccines to Syrians outside their borders, but at the same time not to provide them to a huge occupied population for which they are legally responsible,” Elgindy said. “It seems to send the message that they are deliberately trying to shirk their legal responsibility to look after the well-being of this occupied population.”
Among Israelis, the prisoner exchange raised concerns about how a civilian was able to cross the heavily guarded and tense border with Syria undetected by Israeli authorities.
The 23-year-old entered Syria near Mount Hermon on February 2 without being initially spotted by Israeli or Syrian forces, the official said. His name cannot currently be published by court order.
Israel only learned that she was missing when her friends informed the police of her disappearance. She only entered Syrian detention after a Syrian civilian who approached her realized she was Israeli and called the police.
Israel then asked Russia – a Syrian ally with a strong military presence in the country – to help publicize his release. Russia and Israel have coordinated in similar episodes in the past. In 2016, Russia helped mediate the return of an Israeli tank seized by Syrian forces in 1982 to Lebanon. In 2019, Moscow facilitated the return of the body of an Israeli soldier killed in the same clash, Zachary Baumel.
The woman grew up in an ultra-Orthodox family in a West Bank settlement, and she is said to have attempted to illegally enter Israel’s Arab neighbors – once in Jordan and once in Gaza. Both times she was apprehended by Israeli forces, fired, questioned and warned not to do it again.
Israeli negotiators sought to act quickly, to avoid a repeat of the crisis that followed the disappearance from Gaza of Avera Mengistu, a man with a history of mental illness who walked the strip in 2014 and has since been detained by the Hamas, the activist. group, which frequently increases the price of its release.
Mr. Netanyahu has spoken directly to Mr. Putin on two occasions, while Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat communicated with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev.
The Syrians initially demanded the release of two Syrian residents of the Golan Heights imprisoned in Israel, but that arrangement fell through after it turned out that the two did not wish to return to Syria.
Israel then offered the release of the two shepherds, and at one point in the negotiations, the possibility of vaccines was raised.
The Israeli cabinet voted to accept the terms of the deal on Tuesday, the same day the 23-year-old was flown to Moscow. After further negotiations between Israeli and Russian officials, she was returned to Israel on Thursday.
In Moscow, officials had offered no confirmation of such an arrangement by the end of Saturday, and Russian media only released reports citing Israeli publications.
But the Russian government has been using its vaccine deftly for months in Latin America’s diplomacy in the Middle East. As late as Thursday, Mr Putin’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, suggested that Russia would provide Syria with its Sputnik V vaccine in an interview with the Tass news agency.
Patrick Kingsley reported from Jerusalem, Ronen Bergman from Tel Aviv and Andrew E. Kramer from Moscow. Hwaida Saad contributed reporting from Beirut and Carol Sutherland from Moshav Ben Ami, Israel.
