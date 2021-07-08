Israel says it targets Hamas cryptocurrency accounts

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel announced Thursday that it will start seizing cryptocurrency accounts used by the Palestinian group Hamas to raise funds for its military wing.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered security forces to seize the accounts after a joint operation “uncovered a network of electronic wallets” used by Hamas to raise funds using bitcoins and coins. other cryptocurrencies, the ministry said.

He said Hamas had run an online campaign to collect donations for its military wing, efforts that gained momentum after the 11-day war in Gaza in May. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are preferred for illicit transactions because they are perceived as difficult to trace.

“The intelligence, technological and legal tools that allow us to get our hands on terrorist money around the world are an operational breakthrough,” Gantz said.

Last year, the US Department of Justice said he seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant groups including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have relied on to fund their organizations and violent plots.

The department said it confiscated around $ 2 million, in addition to more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts, four websites and four Facebook pages related to the schemes.

One part of the US investigation targeted the military wing of Hamas. Law enforcement officials have seized more than 150 cryptocurrency accounts which they say have laundered funds to and from accounts managed by the group.

Hamas, which captured Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007 and waged four wars with Israel, is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries.