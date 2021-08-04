Israel retaliates after 3 rockets were launched from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) – Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Wednesday and the military responded, the IDF said. There was no immediate information on the damage or casualties.

The announcement came after sirens sounded in northern Israel warning of a possible rocket attack from Lebanon. Two rockets landed inside Israeli territory, the army said, adding that it had fired artillery at Lebanon.

Channel 12 reported that a rocket exploded in an open area and another was intercepted by Israel’s defense system, known as the Iron Dome.

The warnings were issued near Kiryat Shmona, a community of around 20,000 people near the Lebanese border.

A Lebanese army official said the military had no comment pending investigations. Other Lebanese security officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

However, several witnesses in the southern Lebanese border area said two rockets landed in an Israeli settlement across the border, followed by several artillery shells fired from Israel. The Israeli shells fell in an area between the Lebanese villages of Marjayoun and Khiam, they said, adding that it was not clear where the rockets had been fired from.

There have been several similar incidents in recent months.

Israeli authorities believe the rockets were launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon and not by the militant Hezbollah group. Palestinian groups are unlikely to be able to operate without Hezbollah’s consent.

Karam reported from Beirut.