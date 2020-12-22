World
Israel ready for snap elections as budget deadline approaches – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Israel was on track for fourth national election in two years on Tuesday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main managing partner, Benny Gantz, failed to resolve a budget dispute.
Parliament voted late Monday against an attempt by the two men to postpone the budget package approval deadline to midnight on Tuesday.
Under the law, not passing it by then would mean Israel would go to the polls in March, and neither lawmakers nor the cabinet have passed it yet, a process nearly impossible to complete in a single day. .
Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party and Defense Minister Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White faction, established a unity government in May after three inconclusive elections held since April 2019.
Their pact involved Gantz succeeding Netanyahu as prime minister in November 2021 and adopting a half-yearly budget for 2020 and 2021.
But even as that power-sharing pact was being signed, many analysts argued that Netanyahu, on trial for alleged corruption which he denies, would not give up his powerful post, and Likud has since demanded to pass. budgets separately while Blue and White insisted on Netanyahu. stick to their agreement.
So far, Israel has managed its finances this year on the basis of a pro-rated version of the 2019 budget.
The current budget stalemate plunged Israel into more economic uncertainty at the end of a year, when a coronavirus-induced crisis is expected to reduce gross domestic product by 4.5%, with the unemployment rate standing at 12.1%.
Israel, also preparing for a new US administration led by the president-elect Joe biden, launched its vaccination campaign this week.
Analysts had seen Netanyahu push for an election in May or June next year, after the coronavirus crisis was expected to subside and the economy began to recover.
A vote in March would be riskier for Israel’s longest-serving leader, who has faced a wave of street protests against his alleged corruption, which he denies, and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although polls show Netanyahu’s party is emerging as the largest faction in parliament, polls also predict a strong performance for a bloc of factions from all political backgrounds seeking to topple him.
