Israel ready for fourth election in 2 years, House to be dissolved – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Israel takes a step to dive into his fourth national election in less than two years on Wednesday as lawmakers – backed by the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahumain coalition partner – adopted a preliminary proposal dissolve parliament.
The 61-54 vote came seven months after the coalition took office. But since then the alliance has been locked into infighting. The vote gave preliminary approval to end the alliance and force new polls next year.
