Israel postpones deployment of COVID vaccine to Palestinian workers

The announcement comes less than a week after Israel announced it would vaccinate 100,000 workers in the occupied West Bank.

Israel says it is delaying plans to administer COVID vaccines to Palestinians working inside the country and in its settlements in the occupied West Bank until further notice.

COGAT, the Israeli military wing responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, confirmed last week that the COVID vaccination campaign had “been approved by the political level.”

The announcement was confirmed by the Palestinian Authority, which said it had reached an agreement with Israel that would see the country vaccinate 100,000 Palestinian workers.

But COGAT on Friday announced a postponement it attributed to “administrative delays”, saying a new start for the campaign would be determined later.

The vaccination campaign was due to start on Sunday at West Bank crossings into Israel and in Israeli industrial zones.

Such inoculations could have appeased criticism of Israel for not sharing significant amounts of its COVID vaccine stocks with Palestinians living under Israeli control in the West Bank and Gaza Strip – even as Israel successfully launched the one of the fastest vaccine deployments in the world.

Israel has also announced plans to share surplus vaccines with distant allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America, but the decision has been frozen by legal questions.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with the leaders of Denmark and Austria said the three countries will join forces in the fight against COVID-19 with an investment in research and vaccine deployment.

Some 100,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank work in Israel. The Palestinian Authority had acquired enough doses for only 6,000 of its inhabitants – meaning that the vast majority of the estimated five million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip will not be vaccinated.

The West Bank was subjected to further restrictive measures last week to curb the spike in infections.