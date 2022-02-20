World

Israel plans to open its borders to unvaccinated tourists.

Photo of usama usama Send an email 44 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read

Israel will reopen to all foreign tourists, regardless of their vaccination status, as the country eases travel restrictions amid a rapid decline in coronavirus cases from the Omicron variant.

Only fully vaccinated foreign visitors have been allowed to enter the country since January, but that mandate will end as of March 1, Israeli leaders announced in a statement Sunday. Tourists entering Israel will be required to pass two PCR tests — one before departure and one after arrival.

Israel has reported a 63 percent decline in new coronavirus cases over the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database.

Israel has maintained a stringent border policy throughout the pandemic and its once-thriving tourism industry has struggled. It first closed its borders to most foreign travelers in March 2020, and did not reopen them until Nov. 1, 2021. By the end of 2021, the borders were shut again, amid the Omicron wave.

The authorities are also easing restriction on Israeli nationals, who will no longer be required to undergo a PCR test before their flights — only after arriving in the country. Unvaccinated Israelis will no longer have to quarantine after returning if they test negative.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 44 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Israel successfully tests naval air defense system

3 hours ago

EU mulls ways to stop the possible breakup of Bosnia – Times of India

4 hours ago

Sri Lanka completes return of illegally imported waste to UK

5 hours ago

After Trucker Protest, Canada Grapples With a Question: Was It a Blip, or Something Bigger?

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button