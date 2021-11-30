Israel-Palestine: risk of “murderous escalation” of violence, without decisive action

Tor Wennesland told Council members that “recent developments on the ground are worrying”, highlighting the situation in the West Bank and Gaza and the challenges facing the Palestinian Authority.

“I therefore reiterate the importance of concerted efforts by the parties to calm things down on the ground. I fear that if we do not act quickly and decisively, we risk plunging into yet another deadly escalation of violence“, He warned.

“It is essential that the parties avoid unilateral measures, reduce hot spots and violence in the OPT, strengthen the cessation of hostilities,” said @TWennesland, noting the need for concerted efforts towards meaningful negotiations to resolve the conflict before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/fhuXikrv7b – United Nations Political Affairs and Peacebuilding (@UNDPPA) November 30, 2021

He said that during the past month, the violence had resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians, including two children, and injuries to 90 others – including 12 children – as a result of the actions of the Israeli security forces.

An Israeli civilian was killed during the same period, and nine civilians, including a woman and a child, and six ISF members were injured.

Challenges

Mr. Wennesland said a serious fiscal and economic crisis threatens the stability of Palestinian institutions in the West Bank.

At the same time, he added, “the ongoing violence and unilateral measures, including the expansion of Israeli settlements and demolitions, continue to exacerbate tensions, fuel despair, erode the position of the Palestinian Authority and to further diminish the prospect of a return to meaningful negotiations ”.

In Gaza, the cessation of hostilities continues to hold, but the Special Envoy argued that “all parties must take further steps to ensure a lasting solution that ultimately allows for a return of the legitimate institutions of the Palestinian government to the process. bandaged “.

Regulations

The Special Coordinator also said that “Settler-related violence remains at alarming levels. ”

Overall, settlers and other Israeli civilians in the occupied West Bank carried out some 54 attacks on Palestinians, injuring 26 people. The Palestinians carried out 41 attacks on Israeli settlers and other civilians, leaving one dead and nine injured.

Mr. Wennesland highlighted some announcements of housing units in settlements, reiterating that “all settlements are illegal under international law and remain a substantial obstacle to peace”.

At the same time, the Israeli authorities have also put forward plans for some 6,000 housing units for Palestinians in the occupied al-Issawiya neighborhood in East Jerusalem and some 1,300 housing units for Palestinians living in Area C (one of the of the Occupied West Bank, agreed under the Oslo Accord).

The Special Envoy welcomed these steps but urged Israel to push forward more plans and issue building permits for all previously approved plans for Palestinians in Area C and East Jerusalem.

Humanitarian aid delivered

Regarding Gaza, the Special Envoy said humanitarian, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts were continuing, as well as other measures aimed at stabilizing the situation on the ground.

He called “encouraging” the gradual relaxation of restrictions on the entry of goods and people, but said the economic, security and humanitarian situation “remains of great concern”.

The Special Envoy also referred to the precarious financial situation of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which still lacks $ 60 million to support essential services this year.

The agency has yet to pay the November salaries of more than 28,000 UN staff, including teachers, doctors, nurses and sanitation workers, many of whom support extended families, especially in the Gaza Strip, where unemployment is high.