Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relationship the Times of Israel

Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relationship
JERUSALEM: Israel Sunday said he opened his embassy in the United Arab Emirates, following the agreement negotiated by the United States last year to establish full diplomatic relations with the Gulf country.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the embassy would be in a temporary office while a permanent location was prepared. Eitan Na’eh, a veteran Israeli diplomat, will serve as head of mission.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the opening of the new embassy would expand what are already warm ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Since the official establishment of relations in September, the two countries have already established direct flights and exchanged numerous trade delegations, while thousands of Israeli tourists have flown to the UAE.
The United Arab Emirates was the first of four Arab countries to establish or renew ties with Israel in a series of deals brokered by the Trump administration.
Foreign Ministry says Israel will open interest section soon Morocco and a consulate in Dubai. He also said that an embassy in Bahrain has been running for several weeks.
