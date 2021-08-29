Israel offers COVID booster vaccine for ages 12 and older

Senior Israeli health officials say the effectiveness of the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine declines after six months.

Israel has started offering a COVID-19 booster to children as young as 12, and its prime minister says a campaign that began a month ago among the elderly has slowed a increase in serious illness caused by the Delta variant.

Announcing the decision on Sunday, senior Israeli health officials said the effectiveness of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine declined six months after administration, making a booster necessary.

“The third dose brings us to the level of protection achieved by the second dose, when it was fresh,” said Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at the Israeli Ministry of Health.

“This means that people are 10 times more protected after the third dose of the vaccine,” she told a press conference, where the extension of the recall campaign was announced.

Those eligible for the third shot can receive it as long as at least five months have passed since their second jab – a shorter timeframe than an eight-month interval in force in the United States, which is considering reducing the time to jab. ‘waiting.

Hoping to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, Israel began administering the booster to its older population a month ago and has gradually lowered the age of eligibility. It stood at 30 before Sunday’s announcement.

So far, two million people out of a population of 9.3 million have received three doses.

“There are already results: the increase in severe morbidity has started to slow down,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement.

“But we need to complete the third doses for all of our citizens. I call on those 12 and over to come out and take the third shot immediately.

Israel and other countries have continued with their recall plans despite opposition from the World Health Organization, which has said more of the world should be vaccinated with a first dose before people do. receive a third.

The United States has said it will offer booster doses to all Americans, citing data showing diminished protection. Canada, France and Germany have also planned recall campaigns.