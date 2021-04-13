World
Israel made a ‘very bad bet’ on a nuclear power plant: Iran
Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday that Israel made a “very bad bet” if he believed in his alleged sabotage at Natanz a nuclear power plant would halt efforts to raise American sanctions.
“If they thought they could prevent Iran from following through with the lifting of sanctions by the Iranian people, then they made a very bad bet,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a joint press conference with his visiting Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
