Israel launches virus inoculation campaign as infections rise

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) – Israel began its coronavirus vaccination campaign on Sunday, aiming to vaccinate some 60,000 people a day in a bid to eradicate the disease which is once again on the rise among its population.

The country will first vaccinate health workers, followed by the elderly, high-risk Israelis and over 60. Israel claims it has obtained sufficient doses for much of the country’s 9 million people from Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccine authorities in the United States approved this week for emergency use.

While opinion polls show that many Israelis are reluctant to be shot right away, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would set a “personal example” and insisted on being the first Israeli to be vaccinated. He received the shot on Saturday night.

Netanyahu expressed confidence in the vaccine before rolling up the right sleeve of his black short-sleeved shirt and receiving the injection. He called it an “exciting time” that would put Israel on the path to returning to its normal routines. The country’s health minister also received the vaccine on Saturday.

Israel has an agreement with Pfizer to secure 8 million doses of the US pharmaceutical company’s vaccine – enough to cover nearly half of Israel’s population since each person needs two doses. Israel made a separate deal with Moderna earlier this month to purchase 6 million doses of its vaccine – enough for 3 million more Israelis.

As the number of daily infections tends to increase and currently stands at just under 3,000 a day, Israeli leaders are once again questioning whether to impose a third national lockdown since the start of the pandemic. Many restrictions remain in place since the country’s second lockdown in the fall, with most hotels still closed and restaurants open only for delivery and take-out. Unemployment remains in double digits.

Israel has had mixed results in its fight against the virus. Netanyahu was praised in the spring for sealing the borders and quickly locking the country, a move that hit the economy but lowered infection rates.

But a hasty and erratic reopening spiked confirmed cases in late summer, leading to what at the time was one of the world’s worst outbreaks.

Israel has reported more than 368,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.