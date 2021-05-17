Israel kills 42 in Gaza as UN chief calls for end to conflict – Times of India

An excavator clears the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza’s residential neighborhood of Rimal. (AFP photo)

GAZA CITY: Israeli strikes killed 42 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the worst daily toll in nearly a week of deadly clashes, as UN Security Council talks collapsed despite global alarms about escalating conflict.

Israeli warplanes continued to strike the Palestinian enclave overnight from Sunday to Monday, carrying out dozens of airstrikes on the densely populated territory in just a few minutes and causing power cuts, reporters said. ‘AFP.

The IDF said in the early hours of Monday that its fighter jets were “terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the “absolutely appalling” violence and warned of an “uncontrollable security and humanitarian crisis”.

But the council meeting, already delayed by Israel’s ally the United States, yielded little action.

The heaviest firefight in years – sparked by unrest Jerusalem – has killed 197 people in Gaza and 10 in Israel since Monday, according to authorities on both sides.

Israel said on Sunday morning that its “continuing wave of strikes” had struck more than 90 targets across the coastal enclave in the past 24 hours, where an Israeli strike that destroyed a building housing journalists’ offices sparked violence. international indignation.

Gaza’s death toll continued to rise as rescuers extracted bodies from vast piles of smoking rubble and the bereaved cried in pain.

“We were sleeping and suddenly we liked rockets,” said Lamia al-Kulak, 43, who lost relatives in a dawn bombing.

“The children were screaming. For half an hour, we were bombed without warning. We went outside to find the flattened neighboring building.”

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the campaign “will take time” to end.

“Our campaign against terrorist organizations continues with force,” he said in a televised speech. “We are acting now, as long as necessary, to restore peace and quiet for you, citizens of Israel.”

The IDF said about 3,000 rockets had been fired since Monday from Gaza into Israel – the highest rate on record.

About 450 people fell in the coastal strip, while the Iron Dome missile system intercepted more than 1,000, according to the military.

The rockets injured more than 280 people, hitting districts previously well beyond the range of Hamas rockets.

Army chief Aviv Kochavi said Israel responded with unprecedented force.

“Hamas misjudged the strength of our response,” he said.

Two doctors and at least 58 children have died in Gaza, local health officials said. More than 1,200 people were injured and entire areas of the city were reduced to rubble.

Gaza health authorities said 40,000 people had been displaced from their homes and the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, announced that more than 40 UNRWA schools had been converted into shelters.

Save the Children warned that rescue services were “at breaking point” after Israeli strikes damaged power lines.

The IDF says it is taking all possible precautions to avoid harming civilians and accuses Hamas of deliberately placing military targets in densely populated areas.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki urged the Security Council to act, accusing Israel of “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

But Israel’s ambassador to the UN blamed activists in Gaza for the bloodshed.

“It was completely premeditated by Hamas in order to gain political power,” Gilad Erdan said.

The IDF said it had targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure, including a vast system of tunnels, weapons factories and storage sites.

Israeli airstrikes also hit the home of Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas’s political wing in Gaza, the military said, releasing images of plumes of smoke and intense damage, but without saying whether it was. kill.

Balls of flame and a cloud of debris were thrown into the sky on Saturday afternoon as the Israeli Air Force razed a building housing Al Jazeera and the AP news agency, after giving reporters a hour to evacuate.

Netanyahu defended the strike on Sunday, alleging that the building also housed a “terrorist” Palestinian intelligence office.

AP called for an independent investigation. The head of Al Jazeera’s office in Jerusalem, Walid al-Omari, accused Israel of trying “to silence the media which testify, document and report the truth.”

The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders has called on the International Criminal Court to determine whether the strike against a building housing the media constitutes a war crime.

The cross-border fire has sparked intercommunal violence between Jews and Arab Israelis, as well as deadly clashes in the occupied West Bank, where 19 Palestinians have been killed since Monday.

A rocket hit a synagogue in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon on Sunday shortly before prayers for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

And a ram car attack injured seven police officers in the Sheikh Jarrah Flash Zone neighborhood of Israel annexed East Jerusalem, police said, adding that the attacker had been “neutralized.”

Sheikh Jarrah has been at the heart of the outbreak, seeing weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces who have cracked down on protests against the planned eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes there.

Palestinians were also outraged by the actions of the police against worshipers demonstrating inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

China on Sunday accused the United States of blocking a Security Council statement on violence.

“Simply because of the obstruction of a country, the Security Council could not speak with one voice,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The United States, Israel’s main ally, had already delayed the Council session and shown little enthusiasm for a resolution.

President Joe Biden’s administration says it is working behind the scenes and a Security Council statement could backfire.

US Secretary of State Antony blink on Sunday, spoke with officials in Qatar, Saudi Arabia , Egypt and France, according to State Department , reiterating calls to end the violence.

The Biden administration has publicly supported Israel’s right to self-defense, while calling for de-escalation.