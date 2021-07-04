Israel investigates possible missile attack on cargo ship: Reports

Israeli media claim that the freighter was previously owned by an Israeli tycoon and was attacked on its way to the United Arab Emirates.

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship traveling from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates was attacked in the Indian Ocean, according to Israeli and Lebanese media.

The crew were not injured and the ship, possibly hit by a missile on Saturday, was not badly damaged and continued on its way, Israeli N12 television said, citing unnamed sources within the Israeli defense establishment.

Defense officials said they were checking to see if Iranian forces were behind the alleged attack, according to N12.

Lebanese pro-Iranian television station Al Mayadeen reported the incident earlier. The channel said the ship was attacked with an unknown weapon.

Israeli media identified the container ship as CSAV Tyndall and initially said it was owned by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-based international ship management company owned by Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer. The company, however, released a statement saying it no longer operates or owns the Tyndall CSAV.

Refinitiv Eikon’s vessel tracking data showed the vessel was last docked in Jeddah and is now off the coast of Dubai.

A spokesperson for the UAE government did not respond to a request for comment.

Saturday’s incident was the latest suspected attack in an area of ​​sensitive waterways, where arch enemies Iran and Israel have exchanged accusations of beating each other’s ships.

Ships owned by Israelis were attack in the Gulf of Oman in February and April, with Israel blaming Iran for explosions.

An Iranian freighter was slightly damaged in an apparent mine attack in the Red Sea in April. The New York Times reported that Israel told the United States it was behind the explosion.

In the same month, Iran reported a attack on his Natanz uranium enrichment plan, for which he blamed Israel.

Iran’s largest navy ship also has sunk in early June after catching fire in the Gulf of Oman. Authorities have yet to say whether the sinking of the Kharg was an act of sabotage or an accident.