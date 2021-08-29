Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza after border protests

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli jets struck targets of Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, hours after heavy clashes between Palestinian protesters and troops along the border.

The IDF said in a statement that planes bombed a militant Hamas facility in the Gaza Strip in response to the launching of incendiary balloons in southern Israel and the violent protests staged for the second week in a row.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to reporters in Washington before boarding a flight to Israel, concluding a state visit that ended with a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden. It was the first since Bennett took office in June.

“We will operate in Gaza according to our interests,” he said in Hebrew from the tarmac.

Bennett said he had “achieved all of the goals of the trip” to Washington, including strategic cooperation to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

On Saturday, hundreds of Hamas-backed activists staged a nighttime protest along the Israeli border, hurling explosives at Israeli forces who responded with live fire. Gaza health officials said three people were injured by Israeli fire. Other demonstrations were planned throughout the week.

Organizers said the protests were aimed at increasing pressure on Israel to lift its blockade of Palestinian territory. Israel and Egypt have maintained the blockade since Hamas, a group vowed to destroy Israel, seized control of Gaza in a 2007 coup after winning Palestinian elections. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since, the most recent in May.

The blockade restricts the movement of goods and people inside and outside Gaza and has devastated the territory’s economy. Israel has tightened the closure since an 11-day war in May, demanding the return of the remains of two dead soldiers and the release of two Israeli civilians believed to be in Hamas captivity.

Egypt is working to consolidate a ceasefire to end the fighting in May and appeared to be making progress last week.

At least 260 Palestinians were killed during the Hamas-Israel war in May, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with a soldier.