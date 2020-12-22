Israel heads to new election, its fourth in 2 years

JERUSALEM – The Israeli government is on the verge of collapse on Tuesday, a real estate crisis that looks likely to push the country towards another early election – the fourth in two years.

The Israeli parliament was due to dissolve at midnight on Tuesday. It would force a new election after weeks of infighting and paralysis in the so-called unity government, an uneasy coalition that was sworn in just seven months ago that paired the Conservative Party with the Premier. Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud, and his main rival turned partner, Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party.

Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz blamed each other for the crisis.

“I think by now we should have joined forces to find a way to avoid these unnecessary elections,” Netanyahu told parliament early on Tuesday as he tried, and failed, to call for an election. delay in its dissolution.

A new vote is tentatively scheduled for March 23. But an election date in late spring or summer, once the coronavirus vaccination campaign is well underway, could have been more advantageous for Mr. Netanyahu.