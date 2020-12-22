Israel heads to new election, its fourth in 2 years
JERUSALEM – The Israeli government is on the verge of collapse on Tuesday, a real estate crisis that looks likely to push the country towards another early election – the fourth in two years.
The Israeli parliament was due to dissolve at midnight on Tuesday. It would force a new election after weeks of infighting and paralysis in the so-called unity government, an uneasy coalition that was sworn in just seven months ago that paired the Conservative Party with the Premier. Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud, and his main rival turned partner, Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party.
Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz blamed each other for the crisis.
“I think by now we should have joined forces to find a way to avoid these unnecessary elections,” Netanyahu told parliament early on Tuesday as he tried, and failed, to call for an election. delay in its dissolution.
A new vote is tentatively scheduled for March 23. But an election date in late spring or summer, once the coronavirus vaccination campaign is well underway, could have been more advantageous for Mr. Netanyahu.
Barring an unlikely last-minute political agreement, Parliament will automatically disperse at midnight when the legal deadline for approving the state budget has run out. Mr. Netanyahu, whose party holds the finance portfolio, has refused to present a budget for 2020 or 2021, in violation of his coalition agreement with Mr. Gantz – the ostensible reason for the government breakdown.
But at the heart of the crisis is deep mutual mistrust between the two men and a fundamentally divided country over the fate of Mr. Netanyahu, whose corruption trial is set to move to an intensive proof phase in early 2021, requiring his presence in court. . He was accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing.
Analysts said Netanyahu was betting on another election in hopes of forming a right-wing religious government that would grant him some sort of immunity from prosecution.
“It’s not the budget, stupid,” said Reuven Hazan, professor of political science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Mr. Netanyahu “needs a government that will pass legislation to delay his case for the foreseeable future or to cancel it altogether,” he added.
But failing to present a budget and forcing the dispersal of parliament provides him with a loophole in the coalition agreement that Mr Gantz should take over as prime minister in 11 months. Of the creation of the unity government, few people, including Mr. Gantz, expected Mr. Netanyahu to abide by this agreement.
Mr. Gantz’s party, for its part, refused to support any compromise with Mr. Netanyahu on the power to make key appointments, including for attorney general and prosecutor positions. A compromise would have violated Blue and White’s flagship policy of upholding the rule of law, but would have kept the government alive.
Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who is renowned for his political acumen, quickly went into campaign mode.
“I am not afraid of the elections. We are ready for them. We will win, ”he said. “The Israeli public knows who delivered millions of vaccines, four peace deals, who is holding back Iran, who is providing security and who will rehabilitate the economy.”
Mr Gantz said his party had entered the government of Mr. Netanyahu, despite a high political price, “to serve the best interests of the country, given the needs and scale of the moment.” Unfortunately, “he added,” we couldn’t find a partner on the other end. “
The current government will remain in place on an interim basis until after the elections and the formation of a new government.
Both Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz are taking considerable political risk by returning to the polls.
The unity government was formed as a last resort after the end of three inconclusive elections without any candidate being able to achieve a parliamentary majority. With Mr. Netanyahu and his Likud party far ahead in the polls a few weeks ago, a new Conservative challenger, Gideon Saar, has shaken things up.
Mr. Saar, who lost to Mr. Netanyahu in a Likud leadership race a year ago, recently quit the party and created a rival called New Hope. Drawing support from disenchanted voters on the right and the political center, Mr Saar’s decision has blurred any clear path for Mr Netanyahu to return to power, recent opinion polls show, meaning the political slump Israel could persist even beyond a new election.
Blue and White had already lost most of his popular support after breaking his campaign promise and entering government with a prime minister indicted. Critics say Mr Gantz, a former army chief, is a weak and indecisive party leader and his two-year political career is all but over.
“I think he should get up and go,” Professor Hazan, the political science expert, said of Mr Gantz.
Condemning him further, Mr Netanyahu said he had in fact reached a compromise with Mr Gantz on Monday on the issue of appointments and authorities, but that Blue and Blue rebels, including the justice minister, Avi Nissenkorn, had blocked Mr. Gantz from making the deal.
Miki Zohar, a Likud official, said Blue and White was to commit “political suicide”.