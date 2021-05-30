Israel heads for coalition deal that could sideline Netanyahu
JERUSALEM – The longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, Benjamin Netanyahu, faced the most powerful threat to date to his grip on power on Sunday after an ultra-nationalist power agent, Naftali Bennett, said his party would work with opposition leaders to build an alternative government to force Netanyahu out of office.
If the maneuver results in a formal coalition agreement, it would be a difficult alliance between eight relatively small parties with a diffuse range of ideologies. The prime minister’s post would alternate between two unlikely partners: Mr Bennett, a former settler leader who rejects the concept of a sovereign Palestinian state and defends the religious right – and Yair Lapid, a former TV host who is considered a voice of lay centrists.
“I will work with all my power to form a government of national unity with my friend Yair Lapid,” Bennett said in a speech Sunday evening.
He added: “If we are successful, we will do something huge for the State of Israel. “
Mr. Bennett’s announcement came shortly after an armed conflict with the Palestinians in Gaza that many said had improved Mr. Netanyahu’s chances of retaining his post.
Due to the deep ideological differences within the emerging coalition, which would include both left and far right members, its leaders have indicated that their government will initially avoid pursuing initiatives that could exacerbate their political incompatibility. , such as those linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. , and focus instead on infrastructure and economic policy.
If forced to step down, Mr. Netanyahu is unlikely to leave politics. Either way, however, he left a lasting legacy. He shifted the pivot of Israeli politics firmly to the right – Mr. Bennett’s notoriety being a prime example – and presided over the dismantling of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, while signing revolutionary diplomatic agreements with four Arab states, overturning conventional wisdom about Israel. -Arab relations.
By frequently attacking the judiciary and remaining in office during his corruption trial, Mr. Netanyahu is also accused of undermining central principles of liberal democracy.
And he’s not without a fight: Immediately after Mr Bennett’s announcement, Mr Netanyahu responded with his own speech, calling on right-wing lawmakers within the opposition alliance to ditch Mr Bennett for his own right block.
“It is not unity, healing or democracy,” Netanyahu said. “It is an opportunist government. A government of capitulation, a government of fraud, a government of inertia. A government like this should not be formed.
The ideological differences between the opposition parties were the main reason Mr. Bennett waited so long since the general election in March to side with Mr. Lapid. He was under pressure from his own party not to break with Mr. Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious alliance, a factor he alluded to in his speech on Sunday.
“It’s the most complex decision I’ve made in my life, but I’m at peace with it,” Bennett said.
Any deal reached in the next few days will have to be officially presented to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin by Wednesday evening. It would still have to be approved by a vote in the Knesset, the Hebrew name for the Israeli parliament.
As part of the deal being discussed, Mr Bennett would lead the government first, likely until fall 2023, while Mr Lapid would most likely be foreign minister, according to two people involved in the negotiations. . The two men would then swap roles until a new general election in 2025. Mr. Bennett’s party won fewer seats than Mr. Lapid’s in the March election, but it holds significant weight during negotiations because no government can be formed without it.
Their government would count on the support of a small Arab Islamist party, the Raam, to give it the 61 seats needed to control the 120 seats in parliament. Raam is not expected to play a formal role in the coalition, but is expected to support the new government in the confidence vote in the Knesset.
Mr. Netanyahu would remain acting prime minister until the parliamentary vote.
Negotiations for this coalition were almost derailed by the recent conflict with Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls the Gaza Strip. This made Mr Bennett suspicious of forming a government dependent on Raam, which has roots in the same religious stream as the militants in Gaza.
If approved, the deal would mark the end of the Netanyahu era – at least for now. Supporters of the proposed coalition hope it can break the deadlock that has blocked government action for more than two years.
Mr. Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, has been in power since 2009, after a previous stint between 1996 and 1999. His 15 years in power make him Israel’s longest-serving leader; it is a year longer than the combined terms of Israeli prime minister David Ben-Gurion.
Towards the end of Mr. Netanyahu’s tenure, he won a major diplomatic award with a set of standardization agreements between Israel and four Arab states. They shattered assumptions that Israel would only stabilize its relations with the Arab world once peace is made with the Palestinians.
Under Mr. Netanyahu, Israel also achieved diplomatic victories with the United States: the Trump administration moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem, closed its consulate for Palestinian affairs, closed the Palestinian mission in the United States and adopted a more combative line against Iran, the enemy of Israel.
But the Israeli-Palestinian peace process collapsed under Mr. Netanyahu’s leadership, with formal negotiations failing seven years ago. And tensions with Israel’s Arab minority increased, leading to The violence of Arab-Jewish crowds during the recent conflict.
His government also promulgated a law in 2018, which degraded the status of the Arabic language in Israel and declared that only Jews had the right to determine the nature of the State of Israel.
Thanks to an election deal with far-right politicians, which eventually allowed them to enter parliament, Mr. Netanyahu also contributed to an increase in the influence of the far-right over public discourse.
And by clinging to power while being tried for corruption, critics said, he undermined the rule of law and democratic norms – while being unable to devote his full attention to governance, distracted as he was by such a serious court case.
Mr. Netanyahu has denied the charges and defended his right to clear his name without leaving office.
The case, and the polarizing effect it has had on the Israeli electorate, has played a major role in Israel’s political instability over the past four years.
Mr. Netanyahu’s decision to remain in power divided voters less by their political beliefs than by their attitude towards him. In particular, it has divided the Israeli right and made it more difficult for Mr. Netanyahu and his opponents to form a working majority.
This led to four inconclusive elections in two years, each ending with no faction large enough to win power on their own. the dead end left the country without a state budget, among other problems.
The desire to avoid a fifth election was one of the main reasons for Mr Bennett’s decision, he said. “This is either a fifth election or a unity government,” he said.
After the first two elections of 2019, Mr. Netanyahu was left in charge as interim prime minister. Following the third vote, in March 2020, he formed a government of national unity with his main rival, Benny Gantz, a shaky deal that collapsed last december when the two factions failed to agree on a state budget.
A similar stalemate initially arose after the last elections in April. Mr. Rivlin, the president, granted Mr. Netanyahu, whose party finished first, a first term in an attempt to form a governing coalition. But he failed after a far right group refuse to enter into a coalition dependent on Raam, which holds the balance of power.
This gave to Mr. Lapid – whose centrist party, Yesh Atid, or There Is a Future, came in second – the chance to form a government instead. His efforts were initially hampered by the outbreak of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, prompting his likely coalition partner, Mr Bennett, to withdraw from coalition talks.
But a ceasefire made it easier for the couple to resume negotiations, which led to the move on Sunday.
Mr. Lapid, 57, is a former broadcaster who entered politics in 2012 and served as finance minister under Mr. Netanyahu in 2013.
He was best known for his initiatives to reshape a welfare system that gives money to pious Jewish men who study religious texts instead of seeking paid employment. Subsequent administrations reversed most of Mr. Lapid’s changes.
During the campaign, Mr. Lapid, 57, pledged to preserve checks and balances and protect the judiciary.
Mr. Bennett, 49, is a former IDF commando and software entrepreneur. He lives in Israel, but previously headed the Yesha Council, an umbrella group representing Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.
Until January, his party was in a formal alliance with Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right leader. Mr. Bennett opposes the creation of a Palestinian state and favors the formal annexation of large parts of the West Bank.
Isabel Kershner and Gabby Sobelman contributed reporting.
Source link