Israel heads for coalition deal that could sideline Netanyahu

The ideological differences between the opposition parties were the main reason Mr. Bennett waited so long since the general election in March to side with Mr. Lapid. He was under pressure from his own party not to break with Mr. Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious alliance, a factor he alluded to in his speech on Sunday.

“It’s the most complex decision I’ve made in my life, but I’m at peace with it,” Bennett said.

Any deal reached in the next few days will have to be officially presented to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin by Wednesday evening. It would still have to be approved by a vote in the Knesset, the Hebrew name for the Israeli parliament.

As part of the deal being discussed, Mr Bennett would lead the government first, likely until fall 2023, while Mr Lapid would most likely be foreign minister, according to two people involved in the negotiations. . The two men would then swap roles until a new general election in 2025. Mr. Bennett’s party won fewer seats than Mr. Lapid’s in the March election, but it holds significant weight during negotiations because no government can be formed without it.

Their government would count on the support of a small Arab Islamist party, the Raam, to give it the 61 seats needed to control the 120 seats in parliament. Raam is not expected to play a formal role in the coalition, but is expected to support the new government in the confidence vote in the Knesset.

Mr. Netanyahu would remain acting prime minister until the parliamentary vote.

Negotiations for this coalition were almost derailed by the recent conflict with Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls the Gaza Strip. This made Mr Bennett suspicious of forming a government dependent on Raam, which has roots in the same religious stream as the militants in Gaza.

If approved, the deal would mark the end of the Netanyahu era – at least for now. Supporters of the proposed coalition hope it can break the deadlock that has blocked government action for more than two years.