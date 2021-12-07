Israel Gantz cannot be held responsible for attack on Gaza (Dutch court)

The Dutch appeals court upholds the decision to dismiss the civil case against the Israeli defense minister for his role in the deadly 2014 raid in Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and another former senior military officer cannot be held responsible in a case brought by a Dutch Palestinian who lost six relatives in an airstrike in Gaza in 2014, a ruling ruled. Dutch court of appeal.

Ismail Ziada’s mother, three brothers, a sister-in-law, a young nephew and a friend were killed in the attack during the 2014 Israeli offensive targeting Gaza.

Universal jurisdiction allows countries to prosecute serious crimes such as war crimes and torture, regardless of where they were committed.

The Ziada case was dismissed by a lower Dutch court in January 2020, which ruled that the principles of universal jurisdiction could be applied for individual criminal liability, but not in civil cases.

Case against Gantz and former Air Force Commander Amir Eshel could not proceed as the men enjoy “functional immunity from jurisdiction,” The Hague District Court said at the time.

Dutch Palestinian Ismail Ziada leaves The Hague on January 29, 2020, after a court ruled that he lacked jurisdiction in a case against Israeli politician Benny Gantz by Ziada who lost six relatives in an Israeli attack in 2014 [File: Pieter Stam De Jonge/AN/AFP]

The Hague Court of Appeal said on Tuesday that the lower court was correct in ruling that Gantz, who was a senior military officer at the time of the attack, and Eshel were granted immunity because they were leading the policy of the Israeli government.

“The Dutch courts are not competent here to judge the claim. The [lower] court rightly decided this, ”said the Hague Court of Appeal.

“High-ranking military personnel have implemented the official policy of the State of Israel, which is passing judgment on their actions. “

The court added that he was “not blind to the suffering of the plaintiff”.

The lower court also said that Ziada was free to prosecute the men in Israel. In hearings in 2019, Ziada dismissed the idea that he has access to justice in Israel as “as ridiculous as it is vicious.”

Israeli Defense Minister since last year, Gantz was the Chief of Staff of the IDF at the time of the air raid on Bureij refugee camp in Gaza on July 20, 2014.

At least 2,251 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and 74 Israelis, mostly soldiers, were killed in the attack.