Israel freezes funds to help families of attackers

JERUSALEM (AP) – The Israeli Security Cabinet on Sunday froze nearly $ 200 million in tax transfers to Palestinians which it said was the amount of money Palestinians transferred to the families of suspected aggressors in the year last.

Under the interim peace accords, Israel collects hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes for the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. Tax transfers are a key source of finance for cash-strapped Palestinians.

Israel has long opposed the Palestinian “martyrs’ fund”, which provides allowances to thousands of families whose relatives have been killed, injured or imprisoned in the conflict with Israel.

Palestinians say the payments are a type of welfare system meant to help families affected by conflict. But Israel says such payments serve as rewards and incitement to violence.

In its ruling, the Security Cabinet approved a recommendation by Defense Minister Benny Gantz to freeze some NIS 597 million – or roughly $ 180 million – for what it called “indirect support for terrorism” in 2020. He said the funds would be frozen on a monthly basis. basis of payments that Israel makes to the Palestinians.

For Palestinians, the families of the aggressors are widely seen as the victims of half a century of Israeli occupation. Palestinians say that many Palestinians are unjustly detained by Israel and that the number of prisoners involved in deadly attacks is a small percentage of those helped by the fund.

Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian commission for detainee affairs, accused Israel of stealing Palestinian funds, calling the decision “crime and piracy”.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said President Mahmoud Abbas spoke by telephone on Sunday with the new Israeli president, Isaac Herzog.

He said Abbas called for “general calm” in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, and called for measures that would create the conditions for “achieving a just and comprehensive peace.”

The statement made no mention of frozen tax transfers.