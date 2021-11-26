Israel detects first case of novel variant coronavirus

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel’s health ministry said it has detected the country’s first case of a novel variant of the coronavirus in a traveler returning from Malawi.

The health ministry said in a statement on Friday that the traveler and two other suspected cases had been placed in isolation. He said all three were vaccinated, but he was currently reviewing their exact vaccination status.

A new variant of the coronavirus has been detected in South Africa which scientists say is of concern because of its high number of mutations and its rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

On Thursday evening, the government declared South Africa and six other African countries to be “red countries” from which foreign nationals are prohibited from entering Israel. Israelis returning from these countries must undergo a period of isolation.

Israel launched one of the world’s first and most successful vaccination campaigns late last year, and nearly half of the population received a booster. Israel recently expanded the campaign to include children as young as five.

But the country has suffered yet another wave of new cases in recent months driven by the delta variant, which has only recently been brought under control.