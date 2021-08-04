Israel demands “diplomatic, economic and even military” reprisals against attack on Iranian oil tanker

Western allies must develop an urgent retaliatory plan against Iran following multiple reported attacks on tankers near Oman, according to a senior Israeli official who warned that Tehran was reaching a major nuclear threshold.

“Iran has once again proven to be a global challenge, a regional challenge, and also a challenge for the State of Israel,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told a group of officials on Wednesday. ambassadors. “It is time for diplomatic, economic and even military acts – otherwise the attacks will continue. “

Gantz, along with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, delivered this message to envoys from each of the countries currently sitting on the United Nations Security Council. This awareness follows last week’s attack on an Israel-linked tanker in international waters off the coast of Oman that killed two sailors, one from the UK and one from Romania.

“The United Kingdom wrote to [United Nations] President of the Security Council. . . alongside Romania and Liberia to increase Iran’s attack on MV Mercer Street ”, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab tweeted Wednesday. “The Council must react to Iran’s destabilizing actions and the lack of respect for international law. “

Days after the Mercer Street attack, UK maritime trade operations warned that a “potential hijack” of another tanker in the Arabian Sea was underway. Omani officials have also acknowledged that “an incident of hijacking in the international waters of the Gulf of Oman”, but the incident would have ended with the departure of boarding.

“We believe these personnel were Iranian, but we are unable to confirm at this time,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Recount journalists Wednesday.

Iranian officials deny that no incident took place.

“According to our direct links to the Persian Gulf region, no information on new incidents for a merchant ship in the region has been confirmed to date,” said the regime’s embassy in London. tweeted. “Deceiving the public around the world for diplomatic purposes in New York is not a fair game. “

The oil tanker incidents were reported in the days leading up to the inauguration of new President Ebrahim Raisi, a die-hard lawyer whose designation as the winner of recent Iranian elections halted “indirect talks” on the rehabilitation of the deal. Iran nuclear 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“This is an attack on the world’s trade routes. This is an infringement of freedom of movement. It is an international crime, ”Lapid, the Israeli foreign minister, told ambassadors of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. “If the international community does not respond to this attack, then there is no international community. Instead, it will be “every man for himself”.

The controversy could worsen the already tense situation between the United States and Iran, as President Joe Biden’s team aspires to fix the 2015 nuclear deal while reassuring Middle East allies alarmed by other actions hostiles from Iran. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s team called the renewal of the nuclear deal a first step towards a broader negotiation aimed at curbing Iran’s non-nuclear aggression in the region, but the new Raisi maintains that they will never discuss a larger deal with the United States.

“Iran is responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks across the Middle East while controlling its proxies in Yemen, Iraq and other countries,” Gantz, the Israeli defense minister, told the assembled diplomats. . “Iran has violated all the guidelines established in the [2015 Iran nuclear deal] and is only about 10 weeks away from acquiring the military grade materials needed for a nuclear weapon. Now is the time for action – words are not enough.

