Israel Defense Chief: Iran launched drone strike on tanker

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel’s Defense Minister on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a deadly drone strike on an oil tanker last month from its territory and reiterated that Israel will act alone if necessary to prevent Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Benny Gantz spoke as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Washington to discuss Iran with officials in the Biden administration during his first state visit to Washington.

The Mercer Street, an oil tanker sailing in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman, was hit by a drone on July 29. The attack left two dead, a British national and a Romanian. The tanker is run by a company owned by an Israeli billionaire.

The United States, Britain and Israel have all blamed Iran for the drone strike on Mercer Street, but no country has yet provided any evidence or intelligence to back up their claims. Iran has denied any wrongdoing.

“Our assessment is that the UAV used in the Mercer Street attack was launched from Iranian territory and approved by Iranian officials,” Gantz told foreign diplomats at a briefing. His words were published by his office.

Gantz, a former head of the IDF, previously warned that Israel was ready to take military action against Iran and called for international action to end Iranian aggression.

The two countries have been locked in a shadow war for years, which in recent months has taken on greater importance after a long series of attacks on merchant ships.

The attacks began after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which saw Iran limit its uranium enrichment in exchange of the lifting of economic sanctions. President Joe Biden has said he is ready to join the deal, but talks about saving the deal have stalled in Vienna.

Israel maintains that its regional rival, Iran, is seeking nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

Gantz doubled down on those threats on Wednesday, saying Israel “has the means to act and will not hesitate to do so – I don’t rule out the possibility that Israel must take action in the future to prevent a nuclear Iran. . “