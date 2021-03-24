World
Israel deadlocked in voting: Netanyahu appears to lack a majority – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Uncertainty hung over outcome of Israeli parliamentary elections on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sworn political rivals bent on removing him, apparently lacking a clear path to a governing coalition.
The deadlock in the 120-seat parliament was a real possibility a day after the election, which had been dominated by the polarizing leadership of Netanyahu.
With around 87.5% of the vote counted on Wednesday morning, Netanyahu’s Likud and its ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies failed to achieve a majority of 61 seats – even though Netanyahu’s ally-turned-ally Yamina party critic Naftali Bennett was joining a government led by Netanyahu. Bennett refused to endorse either side.
At the same time, a small Arab party emerged as a potential kingmaker on Wednesday morning after the latest tally indicated it would cross the threshold to enter parliament. Like Bennett, Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas has not ruled out joining either side.
A fifth election is also an option if neither side can form a coalition. In this case, Netanyahu would remain an interim prime minister heading for a corruption trial and confrontation with US President Joe Biden over Iran.
The final count of votes cast at regular polling stations is expected later Wednesday.
But even then, a lot could still change under Israel’s whipsaw policy. The electoral commission still counted around 450,000 ballots from voters who cast them outside their polling station.
Early results showed the country was as deeply divided as ever, with an array of small sectarian parties dominating parliament.
The results also signaled a continued shift in the Israeli electorate to the right, which supports West Bank settlements and opposes concessions in peace talks with the Palestinians.
This trend was highlighted by the strong demonstration of an ultra-nationalist anti-Arab religious party.
After three previous inconclusive elections, Netanyahu was hoping for a decisive victory that would allow him to form a government with his hard-core ultra-Orthodox nationalist allies and seek immunity from corruption charges.
In an address to supporters early Wednesday, a subdued Netanyahu boasted of “great achievement” but paused before declaring victory. Instead, he appeared to reach out to his opponents and called for the formation of a “stable government” that would avoid a new election.
“We must not in any case drag the State of Israel to new elections, to a fifth election,” he said. “We need to form a stable government now.” Bennett could play a disproportionate role. He shares Netanyahu’s radical nationalist ideology and seems more likely to eventually join the prime minister. But Bennett did not rule out associating with opponents of Netanyahu.
During the campaign, Netanyahu highlighted the success of Israel’s coronavirus vaccination campaign. He acted aggressively to get enough vaccines for Israel’s 9.3 million people, and in three months the country inoculated about 80 percent of its adult population.
This allowed the government to open restaurants, shops and the airport just in time for election day.
He also tried to portray himself as a global statesman, highlighting the four diplomatic deals he made with Arab countries last year. These agreements were negotiated by his close ally, then President Donald Trump.
Opponents of Netanyahu claim the prime minister has messed up many other aspects of the pandemic, especially allowing his ultra-Orthodox allies to ignore lockdown rules and fuel a high infection rate for much of the year.
More than 6,000 Israelis have died from COVID-19 and the economy continues to struggle with double-digit unemployment.
They also point to Netanyahu’s corruption trial, claiming that a person charged with serious crimes is unfit to rule the country. Netanyahu has been accused of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals he calls a witch-hunt by a hostile legal system and media.
The Biden administration has kept its distance, unlike Trump’s backing. Netanyahu barely mentioned the new US president, with whom he argued over how to contain Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
After the publication of the election results, attention will turn to the president, the country’s leading figure, Reuven Rivlin.
He will hold a series of meetings with party leaders and then choose whoever he thinks has the best chance of forming a government as prime minister-designate. It could trigger weeks of bargaining.
