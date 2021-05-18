Israel crisis puts Schumer on collision course with progressives

The Guardian

Analysis: The US President May Find himself Increasingly Isolated in His Resolute Defense of Israel Joe Biden’s stance on Israel has not changed in his many decades in politics. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images In his staunch defense of Israel, Joe Biden is sticking to a course set decades ago as a young senator, and so far he has has not ceded ground on the issue to the progressive wing of his party or to many Jewish Democrats calling for a tougher line on Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden even prepared to face isolation in the UN Security Council, at the potential cost of his own credibility on multilateralism and human rights. But analysts say that as the death toll rises with no sign of a ceasefire, domestic and international pressure on the president may become impossible to ignore. American Jews are increasingly skeptical of Netanyahu and his policies. A Pew Research Center survey released last week found that only 40% believed the prime minister provided good leadership, falling to 32% among young Jews. Strikingly, only 34% strongly opposed sanctions or other punitive measures against Israel. The American Jewish liberal lobby, J Street, has growing influence within the Democratic Party and has urged Biden to do more to stop the bloodshed and the Israeli policies that have helped fuel the conflict. Protesters march in support of Palestine on Saturday near Washington DC. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images “We also urge the administration to state publicly that Israeli efforts to expel and relocate Palestinian families in East Jerusalem and the West Bank are unacceptable, as is the use of excessive force against protesters, ”said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the group’s chairman. A prominent progressive Jewish writer, Peter Beinart, wrote a commentary in The New York Times last week, arguing for Palestinian refugees’ right of return as the only long-term solution to the cycle of violence. “The expulsions from East Jerusalem are so combustible because they continue a pattern of expulsion that is as old as Israel itself,” Beinart wrote. Donald Trump’s unconditional adherence to Netanyahu and his policies has helped turn Israel’s politics into a partisan issue. Faced with growing opposition from American Jews, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer publicly argued last week that the Israeli government should spend more energy reaching out to “passionate” American evangelicals , rather than Jews who he said were “disproportionately among our critics.” American evangelicals such as Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo helped shape Trump’s policy on Israel. They are not a force within the party Democrat, but a consideration in the red and purple states that Biden will need to win in next year’s congressional midterm elections to maintain a majority. However, he cannot afford to alienate the progressive wing of his own party. It was the progressive enthusiasm and support of figures such as Bernie Sanders that helped Biden win the presidency where Hillary Clinton failed. ngrs such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been increasingly outspoken in their criticism of the Biden Line for emphasizing Israel’s right to defense “If Administrator Biden Cannot Stand Up to an Ally , who can he stand up to? How can they credibly claim to defend human rights? Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Saturday. This is happening with the support of the United States. I don’t care how a spokesperson tries to spin this. The US has vetoed the UN call for a ceasefire. If Administrator Biden can’t stand up to an ally, who can he stand up to? How can they credibly claim to defend human rights? https://t.co/bXY99O3Wqp— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021 Biden worked hard to cultivate progressives during the campaign and after, by holding political workshops with them, but the current crisis has brought this honeymoon to an end. Most analysts, however, say Biden made his way on Israel a long time ago and that it will be difficult to change. He has been a staunch advocate in the Senate for decades, supporting Israel’s bombing of a suspected nuclear reactor in Iraq in 1981, for example, and calling himself “Israel’s best Catholic friend.” His vision of foreign policy is based on the foundation of joining and strengthening traditional American alliances. “Biden has his own compass when it comes to the region and is less sensitive to pressure from his party’s left flank,” said Carmiel Arbit, a non-resident senior researcher at the Atlantic Council. “While there is some pressure within the Democratic Party to take a less sympathetic stance towards Israel, and certainly start to conduct a different conversation, that does not motivate politics on this issue.” Arbit added: “But a lot depends on the situation. If the conflict escalates and the death toll increases dramatically, Biden’s posture could change. Daniel Levy, head of the US / Middle East Project think tank, agreed that the political terrain is changing under Biden’s feet. “It is premature to suggest that the special treatment Israel receives in US politics and politics, and which has previously passed through the Republican and Democratic administrations, is definitely over,” Levy said. “Yet the momentum is moving in this direction and the signs of change are already visible – the question is how far and how fast these will go.” In the short term, he added, the key will be the views expressed in the Senate, which is split 50 to 50, with Biden’s platform often depending on Kamala Harris, the vice president, voting.