Israel continues operation in Gaza, officials rule out ceasefire for now

The Israeli security cabinet decided on Sunday to continue the operation in Gaza, according to military plans. Israeli officials said a ceasefire was not on the table at the moment.

Why is this important: There was a growing feeling within the military establishment and high defense ahead of the cabinet meeting that Israel should begin to orient itself towards the end of the operation.

Driving the news: Senior officials and cabinet members who are closely involved in the Gaza operation told me ahead of the meeting that the military achievements against Hamas so far, as well as the growing international pressure against the civilian casualties and the situation humanitarian degradation in Gaza warranted a gradual move towards ceasefire talks. .

The last: The UN Security Council had a virtual meeting on Sunday to discuss the Gaza crisis. Foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states will also have a virtual meeting on the issue on Tuesday.

What is happening: Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday that 181 Palestinians had been killed in the operation – 83 of them were women and children. More than 1,200 Palestinians were injured.

In the wings: Israeli officials say the air campaign in Gaza has already achieved most of its goals and the next step in expanding the operation is a ground invasion, which no one in government wants to do.

Inventory: Israeli officials also say the Biden administration is increasingly urging Israel – slowly for now – to consider ending the operation.

President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who spoke with their counterparts Netanyahu and Gantz yesterday, hinted at the direction, Israeli officials said.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Saturday that during the call with Gantz, Austin “shared his views on the need to restore calm to Gaza.”

US envoy Hady Amr met Gantz in Tel Aviv on Sunday and said the Biden administration was ready to help restore calm, Israeli officials said.

What he says: Netanyahu said in a statement after the cabinet meeting that the operation in Gaza will continue and “will take time.” He added that Israel had the support of the Biden administration and other Western governments.

And after: Israeli officials said they believe it is very likely that ceasefire talks will begin in a few days, despite the cabinet decision.

