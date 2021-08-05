World
Israel carries out first strikes in Lebanon in seven years – Times of India
JERUSALEM: The Israeli Air Force said it carried out its first airstrikes on neighboring Lebanon in seven years on Thursday after a second day of rocket fire across the border.
Lebanon condemned the strikes as an “escalation” that could mark a change in tactics by Israel, while A the peacekeepers called for restraint.
“Earlier today (Thursday) rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the Israeli Air Force tweeted.
“In response … fighter jets struck the launch sites and the infrastructure used for terrorism in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched.
“An additional target in the area from which rockets have been launched in the past has also been hit. ”
Israeli planes regularly strike Palestinian militant targets in Gaza and suspected Hezbollah or Iranian targets in Syria, but this was the first time since 2014 that they had hit targets in Lebanon, the air force confirmed.
from Lebanon Al Manar The TV, run by powerful Shiite militant group Hezbollah, said Israeli planes carried out two strikes at around 12:40 a.m. (9.45 p.m. GMT) outside the town of Mahmudiya, about 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the border.
Lebanon official National Information Agency also reported the strikes but provided few details.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that “Israel’s use of its air force to target Lebanese villages is the first of its kind since 2006, and suggests an intention to step up attacks” against Lebanon.
Israeli warplanes last struck Lebanese territory near the border with Syria in 2014, but they have not targeted Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon since militants waged a devastating conflict with Israel in 2006.
Thursday was the second day in a row that Israel reported rocket fire from Lebanon.
Three rockets were fired on Wednesday, two of which hit Israel, hitting near the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, where four people were treated for “symptoms of stress”.
In response to this attack, the IDF carried out three rounds of retaliatory bombings against southern Lebanon.
It started several brush fires in dry conditions but no casualties were reported.
The Lebanese military said 92 artillery shells fired by Israel landed in southern Lebanon following rocket fire on Wednesday.
He said he was investigating who fired the rockets.
The exchange took place as thousands of grieving Lebanese marked the first anniversary of a devastating explosion in the port of Beirut that killed at least 214 people and left a lasting mark on the nation’s psyche.
The government of the day resigned in the face of a wave of popular anger, but a year later, despite the deepening economic crisis, no replacement administration was formed.
Israel has repeatedly warned that it will not allow Beirut’s power vacuum to undermine security on its northern border.
The military said it “holds the Lebanese state responsible for all actions originating from its territory and warns against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel’s sovereignty.”
The United Nations peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, deployed in Lebanon since 1978 and patrolling the border since the 2006 conflict, has called for restraint by all parties.
“The Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL, the Major General Stefano Del Col, was in immediate contact with the parties, “the force said in a statement on Wednesday.
“He urged them to cease fire and exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation, especially on the occasion of this solemn anniversary.
“It is imperative to restore stability immediately so that UNIFIL can begin its investigation.”
