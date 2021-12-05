World
Israel calls for hard line on Iran in nuclear talks – Times of India
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations to revive an international nuclear deal, as its senior defense and intelligence officials traveled to Washington to discuss the pending talks.
Israel has watched with concern as world powers sit down with Iran in Vienna in the hope of reviving the tattered 2015 agreement. Iran last week adopted its own hard line as talks resumed in Vienna, suggesting that anything discussed in previous diplomacy rounds could be renegotiated. Iran’s continued progress on its atomic program has raised the stakes for the talks, which are crucial to allay years of tension in the wider Middle East, even further.
The initial deal, led by then-President Barack Obama, gave Iran much-needed relief from crippling economic sanctions in return for restrictions on its nuclear activities. But then-President Donald trump, with strong encouragement from Israel, withdrew from the deal in 2018, causing it to collapse.
Last week’s talks in Vienna resumed after a hiatus of more than five months and were the first in which Iran’s new hard-line government participated.
European and American negotiators have expressed disappointment with Iran’s positions and questioned whether the talks will succeed under Iran’s tough approach.
Israel has long opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, known as the JCPOA, saying it did not go far enough to stop the country’s nuclear program and does not address what ‘he considers hostile Iranian military activity in the region.
Prominent voices in Israel are now indicating that the US withdrawal, especially without a contingency plan for Iran’s continuously developing nuclear plan, was a mistake. But Israel’s new government has maintained a position similar to that of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rejecting a return to the original deal and calling for diplomacy to be accompanied by military pressure on Iran.
“I call on all countries negotiating with Iran in Vienna to take a firm stand and make Iran understand that they cannot enrich uranium and negotiate at the same time,” Bennett said at the meeting. ‘a meeting of his cabinet. “Iran must start paying the price for its violations. ”
The United States abandoned the deal as part of Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran in 2018.
But this approach seems to have backfired. Since the deal failed, Iran is now enriching small amounts of uranium with purity of up to 60%, a small step from military grade levels of 90%. Iran is also making advanced centrifuges banned by the deal, and its stockpile of uranium now far exceeds the deal’s limits.
So far, Iran shows no signs of backing down. Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister who is leading talks in Vienna, suggested this weekend that Iran consider handing over a third list of demands to its counterparts. These would include repairs proposed after two pages of requests last week.
“Any sanction in violation and not in accordance with (the agreement) must be lifted immediately,” Bagheri Kani told Al-Jazeera. “Any sanctions that have been imposed or reimposed as part of the so-called maximum pressure campaign by the United States should be removed immediately. ”
President Joe Biden has said America is ready to re-enter the deal, although the United States is not directly participating in the latest round of talks due to Washington’s withdrawal. Instead, US negotiators were nearby and briefed by the other participants, including three European powers, China and Russia.
Although Israel is not a party to the negotiations, it has been keen to maintain lines of communication with its American and European allies during the talks, which are expected to resume this week.
The current Israeli government opposes a return to the 2015 agreement, instead calling for an agreement that addresses other Iranian military behavior, such as its missile program and support for militant anti-Israel groups like Hezbollah Lebanese. Israel also supports a “credible” military threat against Iran as leverage.
Israeli spy chief David Barnea visited Washington on Saturday evening for an unannounced trip and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is leaving for meetings with his American counterpart on Wednesday Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid was in London and Paris last week to discuss talks with Israel’s European allies.
Bennett said Israel was using the time between rounds to convince the Americans to “use a different toolbox” against Iran’s nuclear program, without giving details. Israel and the United States are widely believed to have carried out covert operations against Iranian nuclear personnel and infrastructure in an attempt to sabotage the program.
A senior State Department official said negotiators expected Iran to “get serious” in the talks. He said even Russia and China, important trade outlets for Iran that have traditionally taken a softer line in their dealings with the country, left the talks last week concerned about the prospect of a deal. .
“ Each passing day is a day as we move closer to the conclusion that they don’t have a return to JCPOA in mind in the near future. What they have in mind is what I would do – what we would call their own Plan B, which is to use the talks as a cover, as a facade for the further development of their nuclear program to act as leverage. for a better deal for them, ” said the official, who requested anonymity to brief reporters on the US assessment.
He said Iran’s acceleration of its nuclear program threatens the success of the talks.
European negotiators have also expressed frustration with the Iranians. Senior German, British and French diplomats said Iran had “stepped up its nuclear program” and “backed down on diplomatic progress.”
“It is not known how these new gaps can be filled in a realistic timeframe on the basis of Iranian plans,” they said.
Iran maintains that its atomic program is peaceful. However, US intelligence agencies and international inspectors say Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Non-proliferation experts fear any attempt at corruption will push Iran towards further action. more extreme in an attempt to force the West to lift sanctions.
