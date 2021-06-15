Israel braces for unrest ahead of right-wing march in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israelis braced for possible unrest ahead of a planned march by Jewish ultra-nationalists through East Jerusalem on Tuesday that could spark Palestinian protests and clashes with police just weeks after an 11-day war in Gaza .

Walking pose a first test for the fragile new Israeli government, which was sworn in on Sunday and includes parties from all political backgrounds, including a small Arab party.

The cancellation of the march would have opened Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other right-wing members of the coalition to intense criticism from those who see it as a surrender to militant Hamas leaders in Gaza. Hamas called on the Palestinians to “resist” the march.

Mansour Abbas, whose small party is the first Arab faction to join a governing coalition, told local radio he was opposed to any “provocation,” adding that “anyone who has watched and followed this parade knows what its purpose is “.

Police have approved a route that will pass through the Damascus Gate into Jerusalem’s Old City, where Palestinian protesters have repeatedly clashed with police over restrictions on public gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April. and May.

These clashes eventually spread to the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred holy site for Jews and Muslims, and mingled with protests against the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Every year, Israeli ultra-nationalists wave blue and white flags and chant slogans as they walk through the Damascus Gate and enter the crowded heart of the Muslim Quarter to celebrate Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in the War of the Middle -Orient in 1967.

The parade was originally scheduled for May 10. As thousands of Jewish activists began the procession, police ordered a change of route to avoid the Damascus Gate. Hamas militants in Gaza then fired a rocket barrage at Jerusalem, starting the war that claimed the lives of more than 250 Palestinians and killed 13 people in Israel.

Deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq said UN officials urged all parties to avoid “provocations” in order to consolidate the informal ceasefire that ended the war in Gaza.

Omer Bar-Lev, the new cabinet minister overseeing police, said security officials reassured him they were ready for the march. He did not specify which route he would take.

Israeli media said the crowd would walk past the Damascus Gate but would not enter the Muslim Quarter. Hundreds of police will be deployed ahead of the march, which is due to start in the early evening.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem after the 1967 war and considers the area, which is home to the city’s most sensitive religious sites, part of its capital. Competing claims to the holy city by Palestinians and Israelis are at the heart of the conflict and have unleashed many waves of violence.

Hamas issued a statement calling on the Palestinians to show “valiant resistance” to the march. He urged people to gather in the streets of the old city and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to “rise up against the occupier and resist him by all means to end his crimes and his arrogance.”

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, of the Palestinian Authority supported by the international community, also denounced the march, calling it “provocation and aggression against our people”.

Israeli television channel Channel 13 said the military was on heightened alert in the occupied West Bank and along the Gaza front to prepare for possible violence.

Associated Press writer Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem contributed to this report.