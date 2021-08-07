Israel attacks Hamas sites in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

Palestinians say the balloons are aimed at putting pressure on Israel to ease restrictions on the coastal enclave that were tightened in May.

Israeli air force bombed Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, the IDF said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the attack which targeted what the IDF said was a rocket launch site and compound owned by Hamas, the political group that governs Gaza. .

Hamas did not immediately comment.

An article posted on social media by the New Press publication showed streaks of light coming from Gaza as shots were fired at Israeli planes in retaliation for the attack.

New Press also reported that three sites were targeted by Israel, including Beit Hanoun and Jabalya.

Since a May 21 ceasefire ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas, Palestinians in Gaza have sporadically launched balloons loaded with incendiary material across the border, sparking fires that burned fields in Israel.

Incendiary balloons have already been used in response to the tightening Israeli blockade on the coastal enclave, after new restrictions were issued during the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in May.

Balloon launches had mostly subsided after Israel eased some restrictions on Gaza.

But on Friday, balloons were launched again from Gaza, sparking at least four bushfires in areas near the Israel-Gaza border.

The IDF said its airstrikes were “in response to the continuous launches of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel throughout the day.”

Fires along the Gaza border erupted on Friday as Israel separately exchanged fire over its northern border with Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, in a third day of cross-border salvos in the middle wider regional tensions with Iran.