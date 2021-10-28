Israel approves thousands of settler homes in occupied West Bank

The Palestinians condemned Israel’s approval of around 3,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank.

An Israeli defense official said that a planning forum of the Israel Liaison Office with the Palestinians had given preliminary approval for construction plans for 1,344 housing units and final green light for construction projects of 1. 800 homes, the Reuters news agency reported on Thursday.

Israeli NGO Peace Now also confirmed the approvals.

The approvals come in defiance of US President Joe Biden’s administration’s toughest criticisms to date of such plans.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on the international community to take a “decisive position” on the Israeli decision.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Nablus, said: “Although the number of units approved at Wednesday’s meeting may not be as large as it was in the days of US President Donald Trump, for the Palestinians , a colonization unit is one too many.

The decision marked the latest boost for Israel’s 50-year-old settlement enterprise on occupied land Palestinians seek for a state.

Successive Israeli governments have expanded the settlements, making an internationally supported two-state solution increasingly impossible – a state of Palestine alongside Israel.

Israeli-American friction

Abbas said the decision amounted to a “message of contempt for the efforts of the US administration.”

President Donald Trump’s administration had tolerated settlement growth and abandoned the decades-long US position that settlements were illegitimate.

Israel embarked on an aggressive wave of colonization during the Trump years, advancing plans for more than 12,000 settler homes in 2020 alone, according to Peace Now, the highest number since it began collecting data in 2012.

Wednesday’s decision was likely to stir up friction with Europe and the United States.

Just a day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken protested the plan during a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to a senior US official who was not authorized to speak in public. .

Construction work underway in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Also on Tuesday, the US State Department said it was “deeply concerned” about Israel’s plans to advance new settlements, including many deep in the West Bank.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington: “We strongly oppose settlement expansion, which is totally incompatible with efforts to reduce tensions and ensure calm. and undermines the prospects for a two-state solution. “

Sabri Saidam, a former Palestinian official, criticized the Biden administration, saying it was “almost absent” as Israel continues to build settlements.

Settlement approval also seemed poised to test Israel’s fragile governing coalition of ultra-nationalists, centrists and conciliatory parties that oppose the settlements after 12 years in the reign of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Now everyone knows this is not a government of change, but it is a government with the same policy as Netanyahu to build more settlements, deepen the occupation and move us away from the chances of peace,” he said. declared Hagit Ofran of Peace Now.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, as well as the Gaza Strip and occupied East Jerusalem – areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War – for their future state.

Palestinians regard the settlements, which are home to some 700,000 Israelis, as the main obstacle to peace, and most of the international community considers them illegal.

Israel considers the West Bank, home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians, as the biblical and historical heart of the Jewish people.

Wednesday’s approvals were given by the Defense Ministry’s top planning council, which is authorizing construction in the West Bank.

The committee was also supposed to approve 1,300 housing units for Palestinians living in areas of the West Bank completely under Israeli control, outside of enclaves administered by the Palestinian Authority. The discussion was postponed until next week.

Palestinians and rights groups say the 1,300 houses under discussion meet a tiny fraction of the needs.

Palestinians need military permits to build in the 60 percent of the occupied West Bank which is under full Israeli control.

Rights groups say permits are almost never granted, forcing many residents to build without permission and risk demolition.

Israel on Sunday announced tenders for the construction of 1,355 housing units in the West Bank, the first such move since Biden took office by pledging to take a tougher line on settlements.

It also seemed to go against the promises of the new Israeli coalition government to reduce tensions with the Palestinians.