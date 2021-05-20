Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire.
JERUSALEM – Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire that will take effect Friday morning, after more than 10 days of fighting, officials on both sides said Thursday.
A senior Qatari-based Hamas official confirmed in a telephone interview that the group had agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, starting at 2 a.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Thursday in the eastern United States. United. The Egyptian government has confirmed the timeline for the truce.
In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that his security cabinet voted unanimously to accept the Egyptian proposal, but warned “that the reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the campaign.”
In a speech broadcast by the White House, President Biden lamented “the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children,” and praised Israeli and Egyptian officials. Noting that he had spoken to Mr. Netanyahu six times during the crisis, he said: “I congratulate him on the decision to end the current hostilities in less than 11 days.”
He pledged to mobilize international resources to rebuild Gaza, adding: “We will do so in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority – not Hamas, the Authority – in a way that does not allow Hamas to replenish its arsenal. . “
Since May 10, Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, has fired rockets at Israel and Israel has bombed targets in Gaza. Sirens sounded in Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip within minutes of the Israeli announcement, indicating that militants were continuing to fire rockets.
There has been intensive mediation between Hamas and Israel, who do not speak directly to each other, by several nations amid mounting international pressure to stop the fighting, and both sides said this week they were open to a cease-fire.
The Israeli air and artillery campaign killed more than 230 people in Gaza, many of them civilians, and severely damaged the infrastructure of the impoverished territory, including fresh water and sewage systems, the electricity grid, hospitals. , schools and roads. The main target has been Hamas’s extensive network of tunnels for moving fighters and ammunition, and Israel has also sought to kill Hamas leaders and fighters.
More than 4,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza since May 10, killing 12 people, most of them civilians.
Netanyahu met with his security cabinet on Thursday to examine how far the military had gone in damaging Hamas, including destroying its network of tunnels and its arsenal of rockets and launchers. He and other Israeli officials had insisted that the bombing of Gaza continue for as long as necessary to safeguard Israeli security.
Diplomats from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations mediated between the two sides. Hamas has never recognized the existence of Israel, and Israel considers Hamas a terrorist organization.
The ceasefire announcement also followed behind-the-scenes pressure from the Biden administration. The United States has no contact with Hamas, which it and the European Union also consider a terrorist group, but the administration has nonetheless played an important role in efforts to end the conflict.
He urged Mr. Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire before international support for Israel evaporates, and he sent an envoy, Hady Amr, to meet in person with Israeli and Palestinian politicians this week. In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, President Biden told Netanyahu that he “expects a significant de-escalation” in hostilities soon.
Ceasefires between Israel and Hamas have often collapsed, including in 2014, when truces collapsed at least twice during a seven-week war.
But agreements can provide periods of calm to allow time to negotiate a longer-term deal. They also give civilians a chance to regroup and allow displaced people to return to their homes.
Hamas and Israel have been engaged in a form of conflict since the creation of the Palestinian group in the 1980s. This particular cycle of military action has begun as Hamas fired a rocket barrage at Jerusalem in response to several police raids on the Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, and expulsions of several Palestinian families from their homes in the city.
Even if the fighting stops, it’s underlying causes remain: the battle for land rights in Jerusalem and the West Bank, religious tensions in the Old City of Jerusalem and the lack of a peace process to resolve the conflict. Gaza remains under the punitive blockade of Israel and Egypt.
Although the conflict has forged a rare moment of unity among Palestinians Across the West Bank, Israel and Gaza, it is still unclear whether this will significantly change their position and sense of oppression.
This also led to the days of violent attacks in Israel by Arab and Jewish crowds, and highlighted decades of frustration among Arab citizens of Israel who make up around 20% of the population and are frequently discriminated against.
The damage caused by the war was not distributed proportionately.
Hamas militants and their allies fired thousands of rockets at Israel, most of which were intercepted by an Israeli missile defense system or caused minimal damage. Those who hit Israel damaged several apartments, broke a gas pipeline and briefly halted operations at a gas platform and at two major Israeli airports.
Israeli airstrikes damaged 17 hospitals and clinics in Gaza, destroyed its only Covid-19 testing laboratory, and cut off fresh water, electricity and sewage services in much of the enclave, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the already overpopulated and impoverished territory.
Dozens of schools in Gaza have been damaged or closed, and 72,000 Gazans have left their homes, mostly taking refuge in schools run by the United Nations.
