JERUSALEM – Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire that will take effect Friday morning, after more than 10 days of fighting, officials on both sides said Thursday.

A senior Qatari-based Hamas official confirmed in a telephone interview that the group had agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, starting at 2 a.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Thursday in the eastern United States. United. The Egyptian government has confirmed the timeline for the truce.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that his security cabinet voted unanimously to accept the Egyptian proposal, but warned “that the reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the campaign.”

In a speech broadcast by the White House, President Biden lamented “the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children,” and praised Israeli and Egyptian officials. Noting that he had spoken to Mr. Netanyahu six times during the crisis, he said: “I congratulate him on the decision to end the current hostilities in less than 11 days.”