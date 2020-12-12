Israel and Bhutan establish formal relationship – Times of India

JERUSALEM: Israel and Bhutan announced on Saturday the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The agreement “will pave the way for greater cooperation and further strengthen relations” between Israel and the South Asian kingdom, according to a joint statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the deal, writing on Twitter that it was “additional fruit of the peace accords”. He added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalize relations.

The deal with Bhutan appears separate from US efforts that have led to the normalization of relations between Israel and four Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, in recent months.

The foreign ministers of Israel and Bhutan held secret talks which resulted in the deal.

Even in the absence of formal relations, Israel has assisted Bhutan in development and agriculture since 1982, the statement said.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail