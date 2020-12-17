Isn’t there a shortage of food security experts in President-elect Biden-Kamala Harris’ new administration?

We never imagined that we would see food insecurity as a problem in developed countries like the United States. Credit: Stephen Leahy / IPS.

We both grew up in countries called “developing countries”, Ifeanyi in Nigeria and Esther in Kenya. Back then, we never imagined that we would see food insecurity as a problem in developed countries like the United States as we are now. As thought leaders in the field of global health and food security, we are forced to amplify this inequality in the richest country in the world.

The past few months have obviously changed our perception of food insecurity and the narrative that surrounds it is changing.

Additionally, even as we celebrate the arrival of the vaccine, COVID-19 continues to claim the lives of many Americans, while also providing the possibility of further lockdowns, therefore, we can certainly expect the food insecurity continues to be a problem.

Impressively, the measures that existed before the pandemic in the United States, such as food banks and other federal benefits such as SNAP and WIC that Americans have access to to address food insecurity, have helped make the difference.

During the pandemic months, we have also seen an increase in the resources available to citizens who, at one point or another, need help finding food. Of US Department of Agriculture Hotline that can connect citizens to available pantries, interactive maps that reveal where the aid is and your local food bank, at non-profit subsidized pantry and grocery store databases at foraging apps. But the truth is, these resources were designed to be complementary.

There is still a lot to do. Here’s where to start.

First, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should include a food safety expert in the COVID-19 Advisory Council. The expert’s responsibility should be to provide advice on how to tackle the current COVID-19 food insecurity in the United States.

COVID-19 is very well linked to food insecurity and not having a food security expert working alongside the other members of the advisory board would compromise the country’s ability to effectively tackle these closely related issues. In addition, this person should preferably be a person of color, the population most affected by food insecurity.

Second, develop a comprehensive multi-stakeholder food security plan as part of the epidemic preparedness plans for the next pandemic.

This is imperative because no one knows when the next pandemic could occur. A major lesson from COVID-19 and the city lockdowns that followed is that during pandemics there would be loss of life, loss of jobs, schools will be closed, and some families would need food support .

The main idea is to use the lessons of COVID-19 to estimate those who might need food support and group them according to their ethnicity, zip code, state, etc. This plan should involve government agencies, food banks, nonprofit organizations, faith organizations, schools, academic institutions and other community groups.

Third, food banks should improve their process to enable long term storage of nutritious foods such as green vegetables, fruits, protein, milk, etc. Feed America, these classes of nutritious foods are the most requested in food banks. However, due to storage issues, those in need hardly met these requirements.

Fourth, prioritize the needs of children under five and women of childbearing age. Disturbingly, the science and available evidence of a comprehensive review of 120 studies made by the UN FAO suggests a correlation between food insecurity and malnutrition.

In addition, according to the World Health Organization, and available scientific evidence, mainly obtained from studies carried out in developing countries, child malnutrition is considered to be a major public health problem with lasting impacts, including impaired cognitive development, increased risks of contracting other diseases and productivity sub-optimal economic.

Given the risk of irreversible stunting in children and its consequences on school performance, future earning capacity and contributions to the economy, children need to receive the right nutrition at the right time.

Likewise, women of childbearing age need to be well nourished to have enough blood, healthy, non-anemic milk. Anemia in women who are planning to become pregnant has adverse consequences such as intrauterine growth retardation of the fetus, weak birth of their baby, and a greater likelihood of shock from bleeding after birth or even the death.

Finally, encourage families to form groups and manage sustainable all-season community gardens. There is a need for community greenhouses that can be used to produce food during the summer months. This would allow them to grow fresh vegetables, poultry (for protein) and cows (for milk).

Right now, many U.S. states are going through the winter season, and the vegetable gardens that millions of Americans relied on during the summer have no durability during the cold seasons.

A recent UNICEF report on the persistence of child poverty above pre-COVID levels in high income countries highlights why year round community gardens should be an alternative source of fresh food as the country recovers from this pandemic .

Food insecurity linked to COVID is exacerbating health and social inequalities in the United States. The upcoming Biden-Harris administration should make this a priority. It is an ethical thing to do.

Dr. Esther Ngumbi is Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and Senior Food Security Fellow at the Aspen Institute, New Voices. She has published dozens of OpEds, including a letter to the editor of the New York Times. Dr. Ifeanyi McWilliams Nsofor graduated from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. He is Senior New Voices Fellow at the Aspen Institute and Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity at George Washington University. Ifeanyi is the Director of Policy and Advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch.