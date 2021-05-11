Islamic Social Finance Initiative Aims To Help Economic Recovery And Pandemic Response

Coming at a time when millions of people are living in extreme poverty, the International Dialogue on the Role of Islamic social financing in achieving the SDGs has the potential to provide the urgently needed support, including for economic recovery, pandemic response and sustainable development.

“Standing in solidarity with those in need means exploring how Islamic social finance can support the response to the pandemic through the ACT-Accelerator and his COVAX installation, as well as other initiatives and vehicles aimed at ensuring equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics ”, Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed mentionned, in his opening statement at the high-level launch ceremony.

HE Dr. Rola Dashti @EscwaES, Executive Secretary of @UNESCWA At the launch of the International Dialogue on the Role of #Islamic Social finance called on the Dialogue to explore the creation of a regional fund for zakat, waqf and sadaqa to support the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/LPIkXY8YQo -Ahmed Al-Meraikhi (@UNSASG) May 11, 2021

Global health in crosshairs

Despite modest progress from 2020, the latest UN global economic forecast released on Tuesday revealed COVID-19[female[feminine In this case, the delay in vaccinations in the poorest countries and the worsening of inequalities, have inflicted a major setback on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Meanwhile, the support of the UN COVAX The initiative continues to be the world’s only vaccine equity mechanism, to try to ensure that developing countries are not left behind.

While COVAX has seen nearly 60 million COVID-19 vaccines shipped to more than 120 participating countries, it still needs $ 2.8 billion to end the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of the year. year.

Traditional financing

Islamic social finance, which operates on a religious principle of inclusiveness and is aligned with the SDGs, remains an essential mechanism to promote social trust, cooperation and solidarity in the fight against poverty and hunger.

This encompasses traditional instruments – including $ 300 billion in alms or zakat, charitable donations called sadaqa, and the endowments called waqf – as well as microfinance instruments – such as benevolent loans.

“As we seek to overcome financial constraints, funding gaps and funding inequalities, we believe that Islamic social finance, itself based on the principles of equity and justice, can open avenues to stimulate ‘economic activity and promote social well-being, financial inclusion and shared prosperity’, mentioned Rola dashti, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

Large participation

To foster a better understanding of both Islamic social financing and existing United Nations platforms, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) will facilitate international dialogue through a series of virtual seminars.

“The launch of this dialogue during Ramadan underlines the importance of helping those in need,” said the United Nations Special Adviser to the Secretary-General. Ahmed Al Meraikhi |. “It has never been more important to come together in solidarity to achieve the SDGs and mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Until November, Islamic social finance institutions, academics and experts will likely join other members of the international development and humanitarian system to take part in a long conversation.

Dialogue results

The Dialogues expect to produce a final report on mobilizing Islamic social finance for the SDGs; create a knowledge repository and e-learning modules at UNITAR; and make concrete recommendations on the way forward – contributing to the Financing for Development in the Age of COVID-19 and beyond the initiative.

“This partnership between the UN and the Islamic Development Bank will help realize the potential of Islamic social finance to support humanitarian efforts and achieve the SDGs in these difficult times,” said Mahmoud Mohieldin, United Nations Special Envoy for Funding 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.