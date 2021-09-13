Islamic Emirate, led by insurgent group, aims to conquer coveted UN seat

The United Nations General Assembly. Credit: United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 13 (IPS) – When the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly opens on September 21, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is unlikely to occupy a very strong seat. coveted within the global body.

But he is expected to eventually make his way to the Assembly Hall, perhaps later this year or next, provided he has the blessing of the Credentials Committee. of the UN and the 193-member General Assembly.

And more importantly, the Biden administration must establish diplomatic relations with the Taliban government, whose officials may be on a US sanctions list that bars them from entering the United States.

If the Taliban delegation is denied a US visa, the Biden administration will violate the 1947 UN-US headquarters agreement under which Washington was supposed to facilitate – not hinder – the smooth functioning of the global body.

But the deal does not cover extremist insurgent groups seeking to enter the UN.

When Yassir Arafat was denied an American visa to travel to New York to address the United Nations in 1988, the General Assembly challenged the United States by temporarily moving the highest political body of the United Nations to Geneva – perhaps for the first time in the history of the UN – – to offer a political environment less hostile to the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

But from now on, a guessing game is launched at the United Nations: Will the Taliban government make it to the General Assembly, thereby gaining international recognition and legitimacy?

If so, it will be one of the first UN member states – or perhaps the only one – to be led by an extremist insurgent group once referred to as a “terrorist organization” by the states. United.

Thomas G. Weiss, Distinguished Fellow, Global Governance, Chicago Council on Global Affairs and presidential professor of political science, told IPS that immense uncertainty will surround the Taliban government’s accession to Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations.

Unlike a new member state which requires Security Council approval, a change of government is normally automatic with the approval of the Credentials Committee and then the approval of the General Assembly, said Weiss, who said. written extensively on United Nations politics.

In the case of the Taliban, he said, time is running out and, of course, change was not the product of an election. Given the past and current behavior of the Taliban, many member states are likely to oppose it, he predicted.

Still, there must be an alternative government to oppose, and so it’s crucial to see whether (former Afghan president) Ashraf Ghani (who fled to the UAE) comes out of hiding and opposes.

“It’s unlikely, but if it does, I think the historical precedent would look like Cambodia / Kampuchea and Sihanouk / Khmer Rouge rather than the ongoing discussions on Myanmar,” said Weiss, director emeritus of Ralph. Bunche Institute for International Studies in the city. New York University Graduate Center (CUNY).

Outlining her country’s demands, British Ambassador Barbara Woodward, a permanent member of the Security Council, said last week that the UK would calibrate its approach to the Taliban based on the choices and actions it takes. they are currently taking – namely on safe passage, terrorism, humanitarian access, human rights and inclusive government.

Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury, former Under-Secretary-General and High Representative of the UN told IPS: “I think the situation in Afghanistan is a bit more complicated.”

The Taliban government has yet to be recognized by many states – normally a change of government does not need to be recognized. In addition, the new Taliban government has not appointed a permanent representative to the UN or asked the UN to accept his credentials, he noted.

There are a number of functional things that need to be sorted out and tracked before the Credentials Committee (CC) looks into the matter.

“I think the CC would take its time to review the credentials of the new Afghan representative to the UN and subsequently his delegation at the 76th session. I am sure that the UN Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs is fully seized of the matter and would advise the CC, if requested on behalf of the Secretary-General. ‘

But a lot, however, depends on how the United States and other Western countries would like to approach the issue, Ambassador Chowdhury said.

Meanwhile, the Credentials Committee may seek an easy way out by postponing any immediate action on recognizing the Taliban government – as it has done with the military junta in Myanmar which has so far demanded in vain the seat at the UN held by the former democratic government.

Asked about the Taliban’s membership in the UN, Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters last Friday: “The recognition of governments is not made by the United Nations Secretariat, as you know; it is carried out by member states and by UN bodies. But we engage with the Taliban all the time, and we believe that a dialogue with the Taliban is absolutely essential at this time. ”

Asked whether the UN Security Council should lift the sanctions against members of the Taliban, some of whom now represent the interim government, he replied: “First of all, I think that would be positive is to have simultaneously the formation in Afghanistan of an inclusive government – the fact that the government respects the international commitments made by the Afghan state, and that a number of the concerns that we have expressed regarding terrorism , human rights, etc., are taken into account ”.

These, he said, would lead to a normalization of the international community’s relations with Afghanistan.

“The Security Council, of course, will have to reflect on its decisions, and I believe that the members of the Security Council will also examine the development of the situation in Afghanistan in order to make their decisions,” said Guterres.

Weiss, author of “Would the world be a better place without the United Nations?” (2018), pointed out that there will be a new Credentials Committee later this week.

“Since a simple majority vote in the General Assembly is required, I would have thought it would be difficult not to seat the Taliban, especially since China appears to be wooing the new government, undoubtedly dangling investments and recognition in exchange for the commitment to avoid supporting the Uyghurs ”.

If China insists and appeals to its other customers, there will be the required 50%. The “silence” (not the assent) of the United States and the West could possibly be guaranteed to ensure safe transit for the remaining citizens and supporters trapped in Afghanistan.

Continued leverage will result from the requirement to issue visas to those on the terrorist list, Weiss said.

Speaking to a press briefing in Qatar last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that if the Taliban wants or pretends to want international legitimacy and support, that legitimacy and support must be earned through their actions. .

“And in our opinion, this cannot be won quickly, it cannot be won by words alone, or even by a few positive first steps, however welcome they may be. You really have to demonstrate it over time, ”he noted.

“Needless to say, the names of the interim government do not inspire confidence in the latter regard. We will have to see what emerges in a more permanent government, ”he added.

Blinken also made the US position clear last week when he told reporters: “The Taliban say they are looking for international legitimacy and international support. And that will depend entirely on what he does, not just what he says. And the trajectory of his relationship with us and with the rest of the world will depend on his actions ”.

Today, the Taliban have made a series of commitments, public and private, including with regard to freedom of movement, the fight against terrorism and the ban on the use of Afghanistan as a starting point. terrorism directed against us or against anyone, including as a good defender of the fundamental rights of the Afghan people, to include women, girls and minorities, to have some inclusiveness in government, to avoid reprisals.

And these are very important commitments, he added.

The international community has also set clear expectations for the Taliban-led government. More than 100 countries have signed a declaration that the United States initiated on these same commitments. The United Nations Security Council has clearly expressed its expectations.

“And so, for us – and not just for us, for many countries around the world – the nature of the relationship with government going forward will depend on the actions it takes,” Blinken said.

