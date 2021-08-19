ISIS threat travels online and spans all of Africa, says senior counterterrorism expert

UN Counterterrorism Chief Vladimir Voronkov presented Secretary-General’s report last report on threats posed by terrorist groups, saying Daesh continues to exploit disruption, grievances and development setbacks caused by the pandemic to regroup, recruit new supporters and scale up its activities – both online and on field.

Ever-evolving threat

“Today we are faced with transnational terrorist threats such as Daesh and Al-Qaida which endure and are able to adapt to new technologies, but which also extend to include individuals and groups who carry out attacks terrorists linked to xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance. , said Voronkov.

The United Nations counterterrorism architecture, widely put in place in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, helps member states implement effective frameworks to prevent, deal with, investigate and prosecute acts of terrorism.

It is also stepping up efforts to help countries adapt to the changing nature of the threat, which has become more digital and decentralized in recent years.

Noting that the world is currently witnessing a rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan “which could have far-reaching implications” around the world, he cited the increased presence of Daesh in that country and pointed out that several members of the Taliban were designated as terrorists. speak security Council.

“We will need to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a launching pad for global terrorism“, underlined the UN official.

He informed the Council on the eve of the fourth commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism, observed annually on August 21.

Islamic State in Africa

As ISIS remains focused on rebuilding its capabilities in Iraq and Syria, Vornkov said the most alarming development in recent months is the group’s relentless spread across the African continent.

The so-called “Islamic State in the Greater Sahara” has killed several hundred civilians since the start of 2021 in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, while the group’s “West African Province” will likely benefit. the weakening of Boko Haram, with further outbursts of terrorists and foreign fighters from Libya.

Meanwhile, Daesh’s expansion in Central Africa – and particularly in northern Mozambique – could have far-reaching implications for peace and security in the region.

“A global response is urgently needed to support the efforts of African countries and regional organizations to fight terrorism and address its interaction with conflict, organized crime, governance and development gaps, ”Voronkov said.

Repatriate women and children

Along with Daesh’s expansion in Africa and its rapid passage online, Voronkov also cited the continued detention of thousands of individuals with suspected links to terrorist groups as another factor compounding the threat.

The deteriorating conditions in detention centers and camps for internally displaced persons in northeastern Syria, in particular, serve as a rallying cry for terrorist activity. They have already fueled cases of terrorist radicalization, fundraising, arms smuggling, training and incitement to terrorism.

In this context, he echoed the calls made by officials across the United Nations to Member States to voluntarily repatriate all those concerned, with a special attention to children.

In September, the Counter-Terrorism Office (UNOCT) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

The framework has already been deployed in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.