ISIS poses ‘acute’ threat to US evacuation efforts in Kabul, Sullivan says

Biden said on Friday that US military and counterterrorism officials were closely monitoring threats of attacks from ISIS, noting that thousands of prisoners had been released in Kabul and other places. While it is unlikely that the Taliban deliberately let out ISIS fighters, the chaos in Afghanistan the last few weeks have allowed the release of all kinds of prisoners, including enemies of the Taliban.

“ISIS-K has been waiting for an opportunity like this, where its fighters can exploit the chaos of the situation on the ground for a chance to kill American soldiers,” said Colin P. Clarke, anti-terrorism analyst at the Soufan Group, a New York-based security consultancy, referencing ISIS’s Khorasan branch in Afghanistan.

UN counterterrorism officials said in June that ISIS carried out 77 attacks in Afghanistan in the first four months of this year, up from 21 during the same period in 2020. The attacks of last year included a strike on Kabul University in November and a barrage of rockets. against Kabul airport a month later. Some analysts say the group also has ties to the Haqqani Network, another militant organization.

Over the past week, US officials have warned of threats to the airport and US operations to evacuate civilians from Kabul. On Friday, officials said, reporting of the threats was becoming increasingly acute.

An attack on the airport, current and former officials have said, would be a strategic blow against the United States and the Taliban, who are trying to demonstrate they can control the country.