ISIS poses ‘acute’ threat to US evacuation efforts in Kabul, Sullivan says
WASHINGTON – President Biden’s national security adviser on Sunday warned that the threat of a terrorist attack by Islamic State posed a grave danger to the administration’s evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies from the international community. kabul airport.
“The threat is real. It is acute. It’s persistent. And that’s something we’re focusing on with all the tools in our arsenal, ”National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said of CNN’s“ State of the Union ”.
His comments were the most urgent to date regarding a series of ever-increasing threats that intelligence and military officials have privately briefed on Mr. Biden and his key aides in recent days, officials said.
Neither Mr. Sullivan nor other senior US military or intelligence officials provided details of the threats or their specificity. Current and former officials, however, say they range from a missile attack on a transport plane taking off or landing at Hamid Karzai International Airport to a truck laden with bombs or suicide bombers infiltrating the area. crowd outside the airport.
Biden said on Friday that US military and counterterrorism officials were closely monitoring threats of attacks from ISIS, noting that thousands of prisoners had been released in Kabul and other places. While it is unlikely that the Taliban deliberately let out ISIS fighters, the chaos in Afghanistan the last few weeks have allowed the release of all kinds of prisoners, including enemies of the Taliban.
“ISIS-K has been waiting for an opportunity like this, where its fighters can exploit the chaos of the situation on the ground for a chance to kill American soldiers,” said Colin P. Clarke, anti-terrorism analyst at the Soufan Group, a New York-based security consultancy, referencing ISIS’s Khorasan branch in Afghanistan.
UN counterterrorism officials said in June that ISIS carried out 77 attacks in Afghanistan in the first four months of this year, up from 21 during the same period in 2020. The attacks of last year included a strike on Kabul University in November and a barrage of rockets. against Kabul airport a month later. Some analysts say the group also has ties to the Haqqani Network, another militant organization.
Over the past week, US officials have warned of threats to the airport and US operations to evacuate civilians from Kabul. On Friday, officials said, reporting of the threats was becoming increasingly acute.
An attack on the airport, current and former officials have said, would be a strategic blow against the United States and the Taliban, who are trying to demonstrate they can control the country.
The Taliban have fought ISIS in recent years, and ISIS leaders in Afghanistan have denounced the Taliban takeover of the country, criticizing their version of the Islamic regime as insufficiently harsh.
Mr Sullivan said US field commanders used “a wide variety of capabilities” to defend the airfield against attack and worked closely with spy agencies to identify and defeat any threat. He did not provide details.
“This is something that we give top priority to shutting down or disrupting,” Mr. Sullivan said. “And we’ll do whatever we can while we’re on the ground to prevent that from happening. But we take it absolutely seriously. “
Indeed, US officials said on Saturday that the US military was implementing an alternative trips to Kabul airport for Americans, Afghan allies and citizens of other Western countries due to the threat that ISIS posed to the airfield and its surroundings, a development previously reported by CNN.
On Thursday evening, CH-47 Chinook helicopters picked up 169 Americans from a hotel meeting point and took them to safety, rather than having them walk 200 yards to an airport gate. where a large unruly crowd had gathered.
US and Western cargo planes taking off from the airport fired flares and straw, a common precautionary practice in conflict zones like Afghanistan and Iraq to trick thermal missiles fired from the ground, military officials said.
U.S. military officials in Kabul who communicate with senior Taliban leaders to provide safe passage through the airport for Americans and Afghan allies are also in this rare instance of cooperation in thwarting a common enemy: ISIS.
A deadly attack on American and Afghan civilians would be a catastrophe not only for the United States, but also for the Taliban, who are preparing to consolidate their control over Kabul. The Taliban and the Islamic State have been enemies, fighting on the battlefield for control of parts of the country.
Western counterterrorism analysts say that a high-profile ISIS attack during the evacuation would most likely increase the group’s fortunes, recruitment and prestige.
A United Nations Report in June, estimated that “Islamic State’s territorial losses have affected the group’s ability to recruit and generate new funding.”
Although the ISIS affiliate is believed to still have between 1,500 and 2,200 fighters in small areas of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, the report states that “it has been forced to decentralize and is made up mostly of cells. and small groups across the country, acting autonomously. while sharing the same ideology.
While the group suffered military setbacks from the summer of 2018, the report concluded that since June 2020, under its ambitious new leader, Shahab al-Muhajir, the subsidiary “remains active and dangerous” and seeks to increase its size. ranks with disgruntled Taliban fighters. and other activists.
“Since ISIS-K and the Taliban are enemies, this will be a challenge for ISIS-K,” Mr. Clarke said. “Nonetheless, the Taliban now have their hands full to rule, which will consume considerable bandwidth within the organization.”
Nathan Sales, the State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator in the Trump administration, said on Sunday that if the ISIS affiliate was able to attack Kabul airport, “it suggests that the Afghanistan after the US withdrawal will be a permissive environment for all kinds of terrorist groups, even those hostile to the Taliban.
Defense Ministry officials have been quiet about the threats and what they do to defeat them, citing operational security.
John F. Kirby, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, declined to comment on any specific information on the threats on Saturday, but admitted that the security situation at the airport was extremely volatile.
“I’m not going to go into specific threat assessments,” Kirby said. “The situation in Kabul, throughout the city, is fluid and dynamic. And it changes. It changes almost hourly and it changes locations around the airport. It’s very, very fluid and dynamic.
Julien barnes contributed reports.
