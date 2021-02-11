World
ISIS may regain ability to orchestrate attacks in 2021: UN official – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: The threat posed by ISIS towards international peace and security is on the rise again and the terrorist group could regain the capacity to orchestrate attacks in different parts of the world in 2021, the UN counterterrorism chief warned at the Council of security.
In a briefing to the Security Council on Wednesday, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, Vladimir Voronkov, warned that the world must be prepared to stop these new attacks.
“The threat posed by ISIS to international peace and security is once again on the rise. It is essential that member states remain focused and united in addressing it, despite the tensions and competing priorities engendered by the pandemic of Covid-19, “he said. “12th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIS (Daesh) to international peace and security”.
Voronkov said that while the feared terrorist group has not developed a targeted strategy to exploit the pandemic, its efforts to regroup and reinvigorate its activities gained momentum in the second half of 2020.
“Its core in Iraq and Syria and its affiliates in other conflict zones have continued to take advantage of the disruption caused by the virus to scale up their operations, with a number of high-profile attacks,” he said. , adding that ISIS fighters maintained the ability to move and operate, including across unprotected borders.
As ISIS’s regional affiliates take root and gain autonomy and strength, they could provide the group with new capabilities and options to conduct external operations, he said.
“Member States warn that ISIS may regain the capacity to orchestrate attacks in different parts of the world during 2021,” Voronkov said, adding that ISIS’s main objective remains the resurgence in Iraq and in Syria, where the international community continues to struggle against the legacy of the group’s so-called “caliphate”.
Voronkov said about 10,000 ISIS fighters, including thousands of foreign terrorist fighters, remain active in the region, the majority of them in Iraq, continuing a protracted insurgency.
“These important remains are considered to pose a major, long-term and global threat. They are organized into small cells hidden in the desert and rural areas and crossing the border between the two countries, carrying out attacks,” he said. he says.
The UN official stressed the need to end the “scourge of terrorism” by defeating ISIS in cyberspace, disrupting new attacks globally and addressing the threat posed by its regional affiliates, especially in Africa.
“We must urgently resolve the prolonged problem of ISIS members … lest our failure allow the group to resurge,” he said, assuring that thanks to the Global Coordination Compact against Terrorism , the United Nations system will continue to “support member states as they meet these challenges.”
ISIS currently has between 1,000 and 2,200 fighters spread across Afghanistan across several provinces, according to a report, and is expected to continue targeting Kabul and provincial capitals in future attacks.
Shihab al-Muhajir, announced as the group’s new leader in June 2020, would lead ISIS operations in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and states in Central Asia . He is said to have had a previous affiliation and to maintain family ties with the Haqqani network.
Regarding Asia, the UN official said that ISIS’s affiliate in Afghanistan still has between 1,000 and 2,200 fighters spread across several provinces.
“Despite degraded military capabilities, he continued to exploit the difficulties of the Afghan peace process and claimed responsibility for a number of high-profile attacks,” he said.
ISIS also remains resilient in Southeast Asia, with a number of factions. Women’s involvement in suicide bombings continued, with two such attacks in the Philippines in August 2020.
Noting that 2021 is the 20th anniversary of resolution 1373, which the Security Council adopted on the fight against terrorism following the September 11 attacks in the United States, Voronkov urged member states to re-engage under the auspices of the UN to “multilateral action against terrorism”.
United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTED) Executive Director Michele Coninsx updated the Secretary-General’s 12th Strategic Report as well as the UN’s work to combat ISIS during the Covid-19 pandemic .
She referred to the current “unstable and complex” security climate, which she said is highlighted by the “generational challenges” of terrorist groups.
“The Covid-19 pandemic is the most pressing challenge,” Coninsx said, noting that it has accelerated many underlying issues that fuel various threats and “leaving us in dire straits”.
Among other things, it diverted attention and resources from combating the spread of violence and extremism by terrorist groups and created obstacles for member states to repatriate their nationals from Syria and Iraq. , said Coninsx.
The UN remains “deeply concerned about the dire situation” faced primarily by women and children in camps without access to medicine, hygiene or shelter, which has been exacerbated by restrictions on the pandemic on humanitarian aid, ”she said.
In a briefing to the Security Council on Wednesday, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, Vladimir Voronkov, warned that the world must be prepared to stop these new attacks.
“The threat posed by ISIS to international peace and security is once again on the rise. It is essential that member states remain focused and united in addressing it, despite the tensions and competing priorities engendered by the pandemic of Covid-19, “he said. “12th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIS (Daesh) to international peace and security”.
Voronkov said that while the feared terrorist group has not developed a targeted strategy to exploit the pandemic, its efforts to regroup and reinvigorate its activities gained momentum in the second half of 2020.
“Its core in Iraq and Syria and its affiliates in other conflict zones have continued to take advantage of the disruption caused by the virus to scale up their operations, with a number of high-profile attacks,” he said. , adding that ISIS fighters maintained the ability to move and operate, including across unprotected borders.
As ISIS’s regional affiliates take root and gain autonomy and strength, they could provide the group with new capabilities and options to conduct external operations, he said.
“Member States warn that ISIS may regain the capacity to orchestrate attacks in different parts of the world during 2021,” Voronkov said, adding that ISIS’s main objective remains the resurgence in Iraq and in Syria, where the international community continues to struggle against the legacy of the group’s so-called “caliphate”.
Voronkov said about 10,000 ISIS fighters, including thousands of foreign terrorist fighters, remain active in the region, the majority of them in Iraq, continuing a protracted insurgency.
“These important remains are considered to pose a major, long-term and global threat. They are organized into small cells hidden in the desert and rural areas and crossing the border between the two countries, carrying out attacks,” he said. he says.
The UN official stressed the need to end the “scourge of terrorism” by defeating ISIS in cyberspace, disrupting new attacks globally and addressing the threat posed by its regional affiliates, especially in Africa.
“We must urgently resolve the prolonged problem of ISIS members … lest our failure allow the group to resurge,” he said, assuring that thanks to the Global Coordination Compact against Terrorism , the United Nations system will continue to “support member states as they meet these challenges.”
ISIS currently has between 1,000 and 2,200 fighters spread across Afghanistan across several provinces, according to a report, and is expected to continue targeting Kabul and provincial capitals in future attacks.
Shihab al-Muhajir, announced as the group’s new leader in June 2020, would lead ISIS operations in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and states in Central Asia . He is said to have had a previous affiliation and to maintain family ties with the Haqqani network.
Regarding Asia, the UN official said that ISIS’s affiliate in Afghanistan still has between 1,000 and 2,200 fighters spread across several provinces.
“Despite degraded military capabilities, he continued to exploit the difficulties of the Afghan peace process and claimed responsibility for a number of high-profile attacks,” he said.
ISIS also remains resilient in Southeast Asia, with a number of factions. Women’s involvement in suicide bombings continued, with two such attacks in the Philippines in August 2020.
Noting that 2021 is the 20th anniversary of resolution 1373, which the Security Council adopted on the fight against terrorism following the September 11 attacks in the United States, Voronkov urged member states to re-engage under the auspices of the UN to “multilateral action against terrorism”.
United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTED) Executive Director Michele Coninsx updated the Secretary-General’s 12th Strategic Report as well as the UN’s work to combat ISIS during the Covid-19 pandemic .
She referred to the current “unstable and complex” security climate, which she said is highlighted by the “generational challenges” of terrorist groups.
“The Covid-19 pandemic is the most pressing challenge,” Coninsx said, noting that it has accelerated many underlying issues that fuel various threats and “leaving us in dire straits”.
Among other things, it diverted attention and resources from combating the spread of violence and extremism by terrorist groups and created obstacles for member states to repatriate their nationals from Syria and Iraq. , said Coninsx.
The UN remains “deeply concerned about the dire situation” faced primarily by women and children in camps without access to medicine, hygiene or shelter, which has been exacerbated by restrictions on the pandemic on humanitarian aid, ”she said.
Source link