ISIS leader in the Sahara killed by French troops – Macron

The leader of the Islamic State in the Sahara group was killed by French troops, President Emmanuel Macron said.

Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi formed the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) in 2015.

The group is blamed for most of the attacks in the region, including the targeted killing of French aid workers in 2020.

Mr. Macron described the death of Saharawi as “another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel”.

The Sahel is a vast area of ​​three million square kilometers (1.16 million square miles) that stretches across Africa south of the Sahara Desert, from Senegal in the west to Somalia in the east. .

Mr. Macron did not reveal the location or any details of the operation.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted that the Sahrawis were dead after a strike by the French force Operation Barkhane, which fights Islamist militants in the Sahel, mainly in Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso.

She added that it was “a decisive blow against this terrorist group”, and that the “fight continues”.

Sahrawi, who was born in the disputed territory of Western Sahara in 1973, had been a member of the Polisario Front which fights for the independence of Morocco.

He then joined al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and co-led Mujao, a Malian Islamist group responsible for the kidnapping of Spanish aid workers in Algeria and a group of Algerian diplomats in Mali in 2012.

Last August, the Saharawis personally ordered the assassination of six French charity workers and their Nigerien guides and drivers, the French presidency said.

The killings followed a series of large-scale attacks on military bases in Mali and Niger in late 2019. The group is also believed to have been behind a deadly attack on US troops in Niger in 2017.

The porous borders of the Sahel are often exploited by drug traffickers, smugglers and activists like ISGS.

Jihadist attacks are also spreading in neighboring Nigeria.

French forces have been tracking jihadist cells in the region for years. In 2013, France intervened to prevent an Al-Qaeda affiliate from seizing the Malian capital Bamako.

Several missions are taking place simultaneously in the Sahel, including a UN peacekeeping mission, comprising 56 countries and 14,000 troops, and the French-led counterterrorism mission, Operation Barkhane, which is supported by US intelligence services. .

In June, Macron announced that Operation Barkhane would end in its current form and that French troops would be cut off in the region for several years. Last month, Chad announced it was halving its counterterrorism force in the region.

After announcing the death of Sahrawi, Mr. Macron added in a tweet: “The nation is thinking tonight of all its heroes who died for France in the Sahel in the Serval and Barkhane operations, of the bereaved families, of all of its wounded.

“Their sacrifice is not in vain. With our African, European and American partners, we will continue this fight.”

Show of force from France

Analysis by Mayeni Jones, BBC West Africa correspondent

Although France plans to withdraw more than 2,000 troops from Mali by the start of next year, President Macron is keen to show his allies that he is still capable of striking at the heart of jihadist organizations in this region. strategically important.

The European Union (EU) and the United States look to France to lead the fight against jihadist groups in the Sahel.

There are fears that with ISIS and al-Qaeda focusing their attention on Africa, an already unstable continent could be further destabilized, increasing the flow of migrants to Europe.

France’s decision to downsize risked sending the message to its allies that the fight against the jihadists was a lost cause. The death of Saharawis allows France to reassure them that this is not the case.

But Sahrawi’s death will not necessarily lead to the end of jihadism in the region. It may still be a long way off.