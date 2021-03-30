ISIS claims responsibility for attack in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG – ISIS claimed responsibility for a days-long ambush against a port city in northern Mozambique last week that forced tens of thousands to flee the area and left dozens dead, including strangers.

The attack on the city, Palma, was a alarming escalation of war in gas-rich Cabo Delgado province, where insurgents with loose ties to Islamic State have killed at least 2,000 people in a campaign of violence over the past three years.

In recent months, the local insurgency has grown and seized large swathes of territory, including the region’s other main port city. Last week’s attack demonstrated a new level of daring on the part of the insurgents and was the closest to the group to a multibillion-dollar gas project in the region, which is operated by energy companies international.

Few analysts believe that the Islamic State in the Middle East has a close relationship with the insurgency, which grew out of frustration over local grievances and shares few ideological goals with the Islamic State. But claiming responsibility for the deadly attack underscores the organization’s ability to take advantage of loose ties with militant groups around the world to create the impression of a truly global struggle.