ISIS claims responsibility for attack in Mozambique
JOHANNESBURG – ISIS claimed responsibility for a days-long ambush against a port city in northern Mozambique last week that forced tens of thousands to flee the area and left dozens dead, including strangers.
The attack on the city, Palma, was a alarming escalation of war in gas-rich Cabo Delgado province, where insurgents with loose ties to Islamic State have killed at least 2,000 people in a campaign of violence over the past three years.
In recent months, the local insurgency has grown and seized large swathes of territory, including the region’s other main port city. Last week’s attack demonstrated a new level of daring on the part of the insurgents and was the closest to the group to a multibillion-dollar gas project in the region, which is operated by energy companies international.
Few analysts believe that the Islamic State in the Middle East has a close relationship with the insurgency, which grew out of frustration over local grievances and shares few ideological goals with the Islamic State. But claiming responsibility for the deadly attack underscores the organization’s ability to take advantage of loose ties with militant groups around the world to create the impression of a truly global struggle.
ISIS claimed on Monday that more than 55 people – including Mozambican army soldiers, Christians and foreigners – were killed in the ambush carried out by its local affiliate, ISIS province. Central Africa, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.
Mozambique’s defense officials said on Sunday that “dozens” were killed in the attack, including seven foreigners who took refuge in a hotel and tried to escape by road Friday. Activists ambushed a convoy of 17 vehicles shortly after it left the hotel, Amarula Palma, and only seven of the vehicles made it to the beach, where a fleet of boats were saving hundreds of people imprisoned in the city.
At least one South African, Adrian Nel, 40, was killed in the attempted escape from the Amarula Palma hotel. Several other South Africans remain missing and presumed dead, according to private security providers, and at least one British citizen was reported missing on Sunday evening.
Earlier this month, the United States officially designated the insurgency, known locally as Al-Sunna wa Jama’a, as a global terrorist entity, and U.S. special forces soldiers began training them. Mozambican troops. Insurgents identified with ISIS’s Central Africa Province in 2019.
Yet many analysts say the insurgency remains a local crisis, born out of a series of grievances that have long plagued the impoverished region.
“This is a national insurgency based on national grievances,” said Joseph Hanlon, visiting senior researcher in the Department of International Development at the London School of Economics, who is an expert on Mozambique. “There are loose ties, but the insurgents have not ceded control to IS.”
He added: “This is not an Islamic jihad.”
Since militants invaded the city on Saturday, the Mozambican army and contractors with a government-brought South African private army have attempted to drive insurgents out of the city. But militants still control much of Palma, including the city’s banks, government offices, factories and army barracks, according to a statement released by Islamic State on Monday.
In recent days, tens of thousands of people have fled Palma for neighboring areas, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis that has worsened dramatically over the past year.
By early 2020, conflict had displaced 18,000 people in Mozambique, according to the World Food Program. By the start of this year, that number had grown to over 600,000.
“The crisis had been intensifying for some time,” said Lola Castro, regional director for southern Africa for the program. “But right now, we envision a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Eric schmitt contributed to the Washington report.
Source link