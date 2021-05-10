ISIL crimes against Yazidis amount to genocide, UN investigative team says

In his last briefing to the Ambassadors, Karim Khan, Special Advisor and Team Leader, known as UNIT, reported that investigators had reached a “turning point” in their work.

They finalized the first case files on two key priorities: the attacks against the Yazidi community in the Sinjar region of northern Iraq, and the massive massacre of cadets and unarmed soldiers at the Tikrit Air Academy in June 2014.

“I am able to report that on the basis of independent and impartial investigations, in line with international standards and UN best practices, there is clear and convincing evidence that the crimes against the Yazidi people clearly amounted to genocide. “, did he declare.

‘Convert or die’

Khan recalled that the crimes committed by ISIL, also known as Daesh, “shocked the conscience of humanity,” as evidenced by the group’s ultimatum to convert or die.

“All the crime is manifested in the terrible crime of Daesh against the Yazidi community,” he said. “Executions, slavery, sexual slavery. Crimes against children that are horrible and really cold in the soul, how the hell could we allow such things to happen? Yet they did.

UNITAD supported the return of the remains of more than 100 Yazidis found in nine mass graves in the village of Kojo.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad, who was kidnapped by ISIS, told ambassadors her people had suffered the worst atrocities known to mankind.

“I will never forget the sorrow in my mother’s eyes when she realized her sons had been executed – not knowing she would face the same fate,” Ms. Murad said.

“I can still feel my niece’s hands torn from mine as we were separated and loaded onto buses like cattle. And I can always calculate what my body was worth to those who bought and sold it. ”

Chemical weapons capacity

The brutality of ISIL has affected all communities in Iraq, as the Tikrit Air Academy incident also showed. The cadets, mostly Shia Muslims, were taken away and many were slaughtered. An ISIL propaganda video of their murder was clear evidence of the crime of direct and public incitement to commit genocide, Khan said.

“It’s not even necessary to review the content of the video, although we did that and had language experts to analyze it,” he said. “But that’s by the title of the video Daesh released: Kill Them Wherever You Find Them.”

Investigations have also revealed ISIL’s “demonstrated ability” to manufacture and deploy chemical and biological weapons, focused on the group’s takeover of Mosul University in Iraq’s second largest city. they occupied until the end of 2017.

ISIL has attracted fighters from the region and abroad. Drawing on the expertise of scientists and medical professionals within its ranks, the group began to “militarize” the chlorine in water treatment plants, test biological agents on prisoners and fire 40 rockets at mustard gas over the Turkmen Shiite town of Taza Khurmatu.

Crimes must be prosecuted

Mr. Khan will be leaving UNITAD shortly and next month assuming the post of Prosecutor at the International Penal Court.

UN teams in Iraq have assembled a “mountain” of information, including testimonies, forensic evidence from mass graves and digital data extracted from ISIL hard drives. Investigators also drafted a first case file identifying the people and companies that provided financial services to ISIL.

Meanwhile, work continues to ensure that “no victim, no child of humanity is left behind,” Khan said, highlighting progress on crimes targeting Sunni, Shiite, Christian communities. and others.

He stressed, however, that it was not enough to simply document ISIL’s crimes, and UNITAD continues to support developments towards legislation that will allow ISIL members to be prosecuted.

“Legislation is of course necessary to ensure that Iraq has the legal architecture to prosecute this hemorrhage of the human soul: not as ordinary crimes of terrorism, however heinous they may be, but as than acts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, “he said.