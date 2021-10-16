World
isi: Pak PM-military stalemate over new ISI chief drags on – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Relations between senior Pakistani civilian and military leaders have been strained since Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to inform the Karachi Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new general manager of the their.
Members of Imran’s cabinet and aides repeatedly claim that the issue was resolved in a meeting between the prime minister and the army chief, but the controversy refuses to end. While they expect it to be resolved sooner or later, the stalemate appears to have done enough damage to the government which has so far survived thanks to the numerical strength of some small parties and independently elected lawmakers. considered tacitly controlled by the powerful military. establishment.
On October 6, the head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had reshuffled the upper military hierarchy, transferring ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed to Peshawar as corps commander, and appointing Karachi corps commander, lieutenant general Nadeen Ahmed Anjum as the new CEO of the spy agency. The decision not to consult the Prime Minister on the appointment of someone to this post and Imran’s subsequent reluctance to approve this appointment “against the law and constitutional standards” halted even routine military assignments and transfers. .
Due to the civil-military standoff caused by Bajwa’s unilateral order, Hameed has yet to give up his job as a spy master. Peshawar Corps commander Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood has not taken over his new assignment as president of the National Defense University. Nadeem Anjum is still the Commander of the Karachi Corps. Likewise, Lieutenant-General Muhammad Said cannot assume the charge as long as Anjum remains the Commander of the Karachi Corps.
Senior army officers familiar with the ongoing developments said the army chief has repeatedly asked the prime minister that Hameed should leave the ISI, only to have Imran postpone his decision further. Earlier this month, General Bajwa reportedly told the prime minister he could not wait any longer as three lieutenant generals were retiring and that he had to order transfers. His order to change Hameed as ISI CEO and Imran’s refusal, citing that the move was against the rule, underscored the already unbalanced relationship between the government and the military.
Last Wednesday, two cabinet members confirmed that the prime minister had received a summary from the Defense Ministry for the appointment of the new ISI chief.
From now on, the Prime Minister, according to one of his ministers, wishes to meet the three candidates in order to be able to reject two three-star generals after having questioned them. If the prime minister rejects Anjum’s selection as the new ISI chief, defense analysts believe it would make senior military leaders more uncomfortable.
Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rashid, however, said the issue of the appointment of the new ISI director general would be resolved within a week, but was hesitant to give the reasons for the delay.
Lawmakers from Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) revealed that many party members were concerned about the events that had followed in the past 10 days. Their concerns are not without reason given that they have a slim majority in parliament and this too with the support of lawmakers loyal to the country’s powerful military power.
Members of Imran’s cabinet and aides repeatedly claim that the issue was resolved in a meeting between the prime minister and the army chief, but the controversy refuses to end. While they expect it to be resolved sooner or later, the stalemate appears to have done enough damage to the government which has so far survived thanks to the numerical strength of some small parties and independently elected lawmakers. considered tacitly controlled by the powerful military. establishment.
On October 6, the head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had reshuffled the upper military hierarchy, transferring ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed to Peshawar as corps commander, and appointing Karachi corps commander, lieutenant general Nadeen Ahmed Anjum as the new CEO of the spy agency. The decision not to consult the Prime Minister on the appointment of someone to this post and Imran’s subsequent reluctance to approve this appointment “against the law and constitutional standards” halted even routine military assignments and transfers. .
Due to the civil-military standoff caused by Bajwa’s unilateral order, Hameed has yet to give up his job as a spy master. Peshawar Corps commander Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood has not taken over his new assignment as president of the National Defense University. Nadeem Anjum is still the Commander of the Karachi Corps. Likewise, Lieutenant-General Muhammad Said cannot assume the charge as long as Anjum remains the Commander of the Karachi Corps.
Senior army officers familiar with the ongoing developments said the army chief has repeatedly asked the prime minister that Hameed should leave the ISI, only to have Imran postpone his decision further. Earlier this month, General Bajwa reportedly told the prime minister he could not wait any longer as three lieutenant generals were retiring and that he had to order transfers. His order to change Hameed as ISI CEO and Imran’s refusal, citing that the move was against the rule, underscored the already unbalanced relationship between the government and the military.
Last Wednesday, two cabinet members confirmed that the prime minister had received a summary from the Defense Ministry for the appointment of the new ISI chief.
From now on, the Prime Minister, according to one of his ministers, wishes to meet the three candidates in order to be able to reject two three-star generals after having questioned them. If the prime minister rejects Anjum’s selection as the new ISI chief, defense analysts believe it would make senior military leaders more uncomfortable.
Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rashid, however, said the issue of the appointment of the new ISI director general would be resolved within a week, but was hesitant to give the reasons for the delay.
Lawmakers from Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) revealed that many party members were concerned about the events that had followed in the past 10 days. Their concerns are not without reason given that they have a slim majority in parliament and this too with the support of lawmakers loyal to the country’s powerful military power.