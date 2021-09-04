ISI chief visits Kabul ahead of government formation – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Inter-service intelligence their ), Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, traveled to Kabul on Saturday to meet with the chief Taliban leadership, who was about to form a government in the war-torn country.The Pakistani army The leader, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was quoted by a local newspaper as having told British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Saturday that Islamabad “will continue to fight for peace and stability in Afghanistan, as well as ‘to help in the formation of an inclusive administration “. The Pakistan Observer said Raab and Bajwa discussed the situation in Afghanistan, among others.Pakistan has been openly involved in Afghan affairs since the Taliban took control of the country. As the insurgent group captured Kabul on August 15, a delegation of powerful non-Pashtun leaders from Afghanistan landed in Islamabad to discuss the change of political scene in their country with Pakistani civilian and military leaders.Military sources based in Rawalpindi said the ISI chief’s visit to Kabul was aimed at discussing with Taliban representatives issues related to the safe evacuation of foreign nationals, border management and security. In the region. Lt. Gen. Hameed, sources added, will also discuss with the Taliban issues related to pending requests from countries and international organizations for repatriation / transit through Pakistan.

Independent observers believe, however, that the ISI chief would discuss the formation of the government with the Taliban leadership, as well as the reorganization of the Afghan army and other administrative measures.

Lieutenant-General Hameed was the second intelligence chief to visit Kabul after his fall. Previously, CIA Director William Burns traveled to the Afghan capital to meet with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political bureau. Burns, inside sources told, had suggested Baradar include some senior officials from previous governments in his administration. The idea, according to sources, was not well received by die-hard Taliban leaders in subsequent talks with Baradar.

A majority of Taliban leaders, commanders and fighters view the Afghan governments of the past two decades as “American lackeys”. According to them, the previous government had supported the Western forces and were their (the Taliban) fierce opponents. Including them in government, several Taliban leaders believe, would seriously damage their credibility.

The Taliban have yet to form a government, but there are reports that an announcement is imminent. The delay in the government’s announcement, Afghan sources revealed, was caused by some irritants in the way of an inclusive setup. The Taliban have been reluctant to include former Pashtun and non-Pashtun warlords in their cabinet and instead, Taliban sources said, they want to bring in new non-Pashtun faces. Despite their earlier claim that women are in government but not in high-ranking positions, senior Taliban leaders are now considering giving them some representation in their government. Other Taliban members, meanwhile, suggested their leaders wanted to crush the resistance movement in the Panjshir valley before announcing a new government.

The armed group has stepped up its diplomatic efforts. A Taliban delegation met Pakistan Ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah on Friday to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations. The meeting was held at the Pakistani Embassy in Doha. The Taliban delegation was led by their political leader, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai. “The two sides discussed humanitarian aid and bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a tweet.

Shaheen said the reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating the movement of people in Torkham and Spin Boldak (two border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan) were also discussed. Over the past few days, the Taliban have held meetings in Doha with envoys from India, Germany and the UK.

Meanwhile, more fighting has been reported in the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan. The valley, north of Kabul, is one of the smallest provinces in Afghanistan and the only one that has not fallen to the Taliban, or earlier to the Red Army from the former Soviet Union.

Afghanistan’s deposed vice president and one of the resistance leaders, Amrullah Saleh, admitted conditions are difficult in the valley, with the Taliban shutting down telephone, internet and power lines.

In a video message sent to the media, Saleh said there had been casualties on both sides. “There is no doubt that we are in a difficult situation. We are under the invasion of the Taliban,” he said, adding that his forces would not surrender.

But resistance leaders admit some districts have fallen into Taliban hands, while pro-Taliban social media has shown clips appearing to show their fighters with captured tanks and other military equipment.

Rumors that the Taliban had captured the Panjshir sparked celebratory gunfire in Kabul and other cities, leaving at least 17 dead and 47 injured.