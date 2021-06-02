Isaac Herzog will be the new president of Israel.

Even as the country and its parliament remained deeply divided over forming a new government, Israeli lawmakers gathered on Wednesday to elect a new president, Isaac Herzog, a former leader of the labor party and government minister.

Showing a rare degree of consensus in a secret ballot, they voted overwhelmingly for Mr. Herzog, who is currently chairman of the quasi-governmental Jewish Agency for Israel, which helps manage immigration, interacts with the Jewish diaspora and runs social programs.

The president plays a primarily symbolic role as a national unifier in Israel’s restless parliamentary democracy, where the prime minister wields the most power.

One of the main responsibilities of a president is to give a candidate the task of forming a government after elections. In Israel’s current and fragmented policy, which has produced four inconclusive elections in two years, this involves more than the usual level of skill, legal interpretation and discretion.