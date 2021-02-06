Is your vaccine card selfie a gift for scammers? May be.
So you finally received a Covid-19 vaccine. Relieved, you take a picture of your vaccination record, showing your name and date of birth and the vaccine you had, and post it on social media.
But some experts warn that the information on the celebratory photo could make you vulnerable to identity theft or scams.
“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information on where you got your vaccine,” the Better Business Bureau said last week. “If your social media privacy settings are not set to a high level, you can give out valuable information to anyone.”
The Federal Trade Commission followed suit on Friday: “You post a picture of your vaccination card on social media. Please – don’t do that! he warned bluntly. “You could invite identity theft.”
Scammers can sometimes understand most of the digits in your Social Security number by knowing your date and place of birth, and can open new accounts in your name, claim your tax refund for themselves, and engage in d ‘other identity theft, said Maneesha Mithal, associate director. from the Privacy and Identity Protection Division of the Federal Trade Commission.
“Identity theft is like a puzzle, made up of pieces of personal information,” Ms. Mithal said. “You don’t want to give identity thieves the documents they need to complete the picture. One of these pieces is your date of birth. “
