Is Turkey Really Serious About Climate Change?

Istanbul, Turkey – “They don’t care about the environment, they care about money, always money,” says Nurcan Keskin, a retired teacher as she pauses collecting signatures for a petition to save what Turkish climate activists see as rare green space in this bustling metropolis of 16 million people.

Home to birds and other wildlife, 354,000 square meters (423,000 square meters) Validebag Grove is a legally protected space and its trees are part of the city’s lungs, absorbing greenhouse gases. greenhouse that cause global warming.

It is also another flashpoint in what appears to be a constant battle between the Turkish government and environmental activists.

For more than 100 days now, Keskin and dozens of other activists have been monitoring bulldozers and police who would like to enter the grove and begin construction to turn it into a “people’s garden” – part of a national program. which the government says will make tens of thousands of green spaces more accessible to the public.

More than 30,000 people, however, have signed a petition against this development, which includes the paving of trails and the construction of a 500-space car park.

“They present it as if they want to serve people. But that’s not the case, ”said Arif Belgin, another activist from the grove. “They demolish green spaces so they can build buildings instead. It’s a protected natural area, but the state is unwilling to preserve it, so we come to preserve it instead.

‘A turning point’

Environmental activism has long been an explosive fault line in an already politically polarized Turkey. The plan to replace a park in central Istanbul in 2013 sparked large protests and led to the arrest of hundreds of activists.

Despite opposition from activists, authorities went ahead and built a new northern highway and what will be the world’s largest airport near Istanbul, replacing forests that were supposed to be protected under the city ​​growth plan.

Thousands of protesters marched against a proposed Canadian-owned gold mine in the western province of Canakkale in 2019 which activists said felled hundreds of thousands of trees. And a plan to dig a 45 km (28 mile) long alternative to the Bosporus via Istanbul is still in the pipeline, even though environmentalists have said it will cut through the city’s significant green reserves.

But in recent weeks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who regularly accuses environmental activists of hampering the country’s economic progress, has signaled what the government has called a shift in priorities.

This month, Turkey plans to fully ratify the paris agreement on Climate Change, which seeks to limit global greenhouse gas emissions to levels that keep global warming below two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels.

By 2030, Turkish officials say they will cut greenhouse gas emissions to 21% below expected levels, and by 2053 they plan to achieve zero net emissions, which means that green spaces and other natural carbon sinks would absorb all greenhouse gases emitted in the country.

The planned ratification by Turkey has taken place before COP26, the major United Nations conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on climate change to be held in November.

Turkish Environment and Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum told reporters on Monday that his country would establish a “Climate Council” next year to bring together stakeholders and experts from all sectors of the economy. economy and plan how to achieve net zero emissions.

“We are increasing our sink areas. We are increasing our protected natural areas, widening our cycle paths and our green walking paths, ”Kurum said.

It is this apparent contradiction in the messages – claiming to protect green spaces on the world stage but pushing forward projects like the People’s Garden in cities like Istanbul – that worries environmentalists in Turkey.

“As climate activists, we have been asking Turkey for many years for the Paris agreement to be ratified, so it is an important achievement for Erdogan to make this statement,” Emine Ozkan told Al Jazeera, co-spokesperson for the Turkish Green Party.

“This is a turning point for the climate movement, but we are discussing what will happen after this.”

Changing geopolitical winds

Turkey was one of the first countries to sign the Paris Agreement in 2015, but in the years since Ankara insisted that full ratification would only take place if it was among the other countries. “In development”, a classification which would make it eligible for funds from the richest. countries to meet their climate change targets.

“The Turkish delegation submitted applications almost every year after 2015,” said Umit Sahin, climate change studies coordinator at the Istanbul Policy Center at Sabanci University. “But of course that was not possible, because the decision had to be taken unanimously, and the developing countries were not on the same wavelength as Turkey, they did not want the Turkey is becoming another developing country mainly because of climate finance. “

Ankara’s objection to the exclusion of financial support is justified, said Karim Elgendy, associate member of Chatham House and founder of Carboun, an advocacy initiative promoting sustainability in the Middle East and Africa region. North.

Turkey’s economy is among the largest in the world, earning it a place among groups like the G20, but its per capita emissions, Elgendy said, are below the global average. Turkey ranks 16th in the world in terms of emissions, according to the Global Carbon Atlas, and accounts for around 1% of global greenhouse gases.

Turkey’s record on mitigating its emissions is much better than that of other countries in the Middle East.

“If you consider Turkey to be equivalent to Germany in terms of the availability of technology, the availability of finance, and the historical responsibility for carbon emissions, then you can certainly say that Turkey has not done enough for it. reduce its emissions, ”Elgendy said.

“But if you consider Turkey to be closer to developing economies, you might be forgiven for asking why it is being asked to bear the burden of historic emissions when no one is backing it.”

Floods, fires and drought

Part of the reason Turkey is now ratifying the Paris agreement, Sahin said, is because it realizes that it will not be reclassified as a developing country anytime soon. But Sahin added that there were also more practical reasons.

For starters, a year of floods, fires and droughts has brought the issue of climate change to the forefront of political discussions in Turkey.

A poll by Konda found that 76% of voters believed natural disasters had become more common, and 87% of voters – including 81% in the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AK Party – believed the global warming was a real phenomenon.

Overall, 75 percent of voters in Turkey, according to the survey, were concerned about climate change – a level of awareness corresponding to, and in many cases exceeding, most European countries.

About 34% of Turkey’s energy comes from coal today, and the country is just behind China and India in the global ranking of new coal-fired power plants. [File: Ozan Kose/AFP]

The rise of renewable energies

Meanwhile, the move away from coal globally means Turkey is rapidly replacing fossil fuels with renewable energies for its energy needs, which account for the vast majority of the country’s emissions.

About 34% of Turkey’s energy comes from coal today, and the country is just behind China and India in the global ranking of new coal-fired power plants, according to a report by the Climate and Ember energy. But these new factories are very likely to be canceled because major coal financiers like China said they would not continue to support fossil fuels.

Renewable energies have stepped in instead, around half of the country’s energy today comes from sources such as hydropower, solar and wind.

Turkey’s shift to renewables is to be welcomed, Elgendy said, but if it intends to meet its net zero target by 2053, the country must come up with a comprehensive policy change and a detailed action plan. “The announcement of full decarbonization is great, but we don’t know how they’re going to achieve it.”

The country’s energy policy, in particular, Elgendy said, repeatedly emphasizes “energy security and energy independence” instead of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Although its share has declined in recent years, oil and gas still represent around a quarter of the country’s energy mix. And Turkey is locked up a dispute in the eastern Mediterranean over natural gas rights there with Greece and Cyprus, a high-stakes naval stalemate with the potential for a full-blown war that could drag Egypt, Israel and others into the region.

This is just one of the apparent contradictions between Turkey’s global demands to tackle climate change and its domestic policies, said Koray Dogan Urbarli of the Turkish Green Party.

Government officials tout green policies in their speeches, he said, but they “don’t know what kind of change is needed for this. [and] what are the consequences of these changes. These are just slogans for them.