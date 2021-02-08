Is Turkey proof that religion and democracy cannot coexist?

Nazlan Ertan |

NEW DELHI, India, February 08 (IPS) – Over the years Turkey has survived three coups d’état in which its military forces seized power, in 1960, 1971 and 1980. The coup d’etat of 1997 was conducted in a “post-modern wayWhere the generals sat down with then prime minister Necmettin Erbakan and forced him to resign. However, the turning point in Turkey was the failed coup attempt in July 2016, which has so far been one of the the bloodiest coup attempts in its political history, killing 241 and injuring 2,194 others.

Soldiers and tanks took to the streets, explosions sounded in Ankara and Istanbul, fighter jets dropped bombs on their own parliament, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Hulusi Akar was kidnapped by its own security service. Thousands of citizens gathered in the streets and squares around Anatolia to oppose the coup and, with the help of loyalist soldiers and police forces, defeated the attempted coup. State.

“Freedom of expression in Turkey continues to decline, especially after the 2016 coup attempt,” journalist Nazlan Ertan told IPS News. “Currently, 70 journalists in Turkey are in prison, and some 170 media outlets have been shut down since 2016. Over 80% of press institutions – newspapers and TV stations that we considered to be flagships – are now in corporate hands close to the government. The main news is either not published or is very biased, ”says Nazlan.

In October 2020, eleven international rights groups issued a statement on Turkey’s crackdown on its press freedom, including its efforts to silence the press by stepping up online censorship through the new law targeting social media, mobilizing partisan regulators and launching a new offensive against judicial independence by targeting the Turkish Constitutional Court (TCC). The group also reported on continued imprisonment and prosecution of journalists as well as continuing concerns about the safety of journalists and the independence of the judiciary.

The international community must step up its bilateral and multilateral efforts to bring Turkey back into the club of rule-of-law-respecting countries, the group said.

According to Human Rights Watch Global Report 2019, 130,000 officials were dismissed from their posts following the 2016 coup for alleged association with US-based Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen. Turkish Ministry of Justice said that in June, “nearly a fifth of the total prison population was charged or convicted of terrorist offenses. Others have been accused of “insulting the president”.

A Turkish court resumed on Friday his high-profile show trial targeting Turkish civil society figure and philanthropist Osman Kavala accused of espionage and attempting to overthrow constitutional order in the 2016 coup. Kavala was accused of collaborating with Henri Barkey, a prominent US-based Turkish scholar who has been accused of having ties to the network of Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated the coup attempt.

The court rejected Osman Kavala’s request for release, also decided to merge two pending cases against Kavala and adjourned the trial until May 21, extending his detention since late 2017 by almost four months.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the wife of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala of provoking student protests at the University of Bogazici, where she is a renowned scholar. A report to Bloomberg said Erdogan called Ayse Bugra a “provocateur” and her husband “a representative” of George Soros in Turkey.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested at the university since January 4, including others who were arrested during protests for students and LGBTQ rights in cities like Ankara, Izmir and Bursa.

According to Nazlan, the University of Bogazici is a “microcosm of all the issues we talk about in Turkey – academic freedom, independence, the right to assembly, LGBTQ movements and more.”

“Since the start of the demonstrations, hundreds of students have been detained, those who expressed legitimate and peaceful opposition to the rector appointed by the government have been vilified, the president and his friends have called them terrorists, vandals or heads must be crushed.

LGBTQ students who demonstrated with a rainbow flag were labeled “perverts who had no place in Turkey” by the interior minister, “Nazlan said.

The The European Union and the United Nations condemned these homophobic comments and called for the release of the demonstrators.

Rights group Amnesty International called on the Turkish government to take urgent action to counter the growing number of discriminatory statements and policies by state officials against LGBTQ people. In a press release published in 2020, the rights group urged the authorities to promote “equality in their statements and actions.”

Nazlan adds that women in Turkey who have often used humor to make their voices heard, their situation remains bleak. In 2019, 474 women were murdered, mainly by partners and relatives and the numbers in 2020, affected by coronavirus lockdowns, are expected to be even higher.

“Women are on the streets and various hashtags have surfaced – such as #ChallengeAccepted, #IstanbulConventionSavesLives and also #menshouldknowtheirplace. Domestic violence has increased, almost half of all women report having experienced some form of physical or psychological violence in their lifetime, ”says Nazlan.

Long before these brutal crackdowns on dissent following the coup attempt two years ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had promised to turn Turkey into a “beacon of democracy for a region plagued by religious conflicts“, Except that today authoritarianism has destroyed the country and” the current demonstrations in Bogazici – which still continue – are an example that no opposition is more tolerated in Turkey, however peaceful or democratic it may be. Said Nazlan.

The author is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui show where Muslim women from all over the world are invited to share their views.

